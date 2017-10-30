News Ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort to surrender to FBI - reports

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. PHOTO | AFP

US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to federal authorities later on Monday amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Times, citing someone involved in the case, said Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also told to surrender to US authorities.