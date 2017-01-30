State banks on donors in plans to revive technical training

Politics and policy

The government is banking on donor support to revive technical and vocational education and training (TVET) after public universities took control of most of the institutions built for the purpose.

Vocational and Technical Training principal secretary Dinah Mwinzi said the sector remains key to the development plans.

“We have elaborate strategies to ensure that TVET is embraced across the country,” she said at a TVET conference in Nairobi last Friday.

Dr Mwinzi said the government would identify ways for stakeholders to work together and make TVET an integral part of the education sector.

She disclosed that the government would train more than 570 TVET trainers and urged the private sector to support the institutions.

Dr Mwinzi said youth unemployment stands at 40 per cent, creating the need to train people who will create employment, not white collar job seekers.

She expressed regret that more than 78 per cent of university students were pursuing art related courses at the expense of science courses.

“We are committed to changing the lingering stigma of TVET which is common in the minds of parents and students to be institutions of first choice, not just places to go if one is rejected or unable to afford university education,” said Dr Mwinzi.

German Ambassador to Kenya Jutta Frasch, who made a keynote address at the conference, said skills that students get from TVET were critical for the development of any country.

The three-day conference attracted stakeholders from both private and public sectors in a new effort to position TVET at the heart of Vision 2030 development blueprint and current economic trends.

The Permanent Working Group on TVET in Kenya was formed in 2014 and comprises nearly 100 public and private stakeholders involved in the tertiary training ecosystem in Kenya.

The country requires at least 30,000 technologists, 90,000 technicians, and more than 400,000 craftsmen to work on various mega projects the government is implementing.

TVET Authority director-general Kipkorir Langat said within the two-and-a-half years of its operation, the State agency has inspected more than 925 TVET institutions of which 589 have been registered and licensed to offer various programmes upon meeting the established standards.