MPs criticise private sector push to scrap Nema, building fees

Politics and policy

Environment and Natural Resources Committee chairperson Amina Abdalla. PHOTO | FILE

The scrapping of levies charged by environment and construction authorities will hurt Nema and National Construction Authority (NCA), National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee has said.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Amina Abdalla, who chairs the committee, said the decision by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) to lobby President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and NCA charges would affect the operations of the agencies.

“The fact that you (Kepsa) have lobbied the President to reduce the levies will detrimental to Nema because we know what amount of money that they collect annually,” she told industry players attending the National Assembly Speakers roundtable with Kepsa in Mombasa at the weekend.

The private sector players had called on Parliament to review a number of legislation that they say impose levies that have hindered economic development, trade and upped the cost of doing business.

“I feel that the reduction of fees and levies charged by Nema, NCA and other institutions will be to ask the government to subsidise the private sector cost of doing business,” said Ms Abdalla.

“This will mean that the Treasury will be asked to fund Nema and NCA activities from the exchequer.”

Environmental watchdog demands between Sh10, 000 and Sh40 million from developers depending on their risk levels while projects exceeding Sh5 million pay a levy of 0.5 per cent of the value of the contract before they can start work to the NCA.

The Treasury in June announced in the Budget statement the scrapping of levies charged by Nema and NCA.

This is expected to ease the burden of investors seeking to venture into real estate and fast-track procedures to start such businesses.