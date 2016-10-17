Metropol analysts say rates capping to spur private sector lending

Money Markets

Metropol Corporation chief economist Ndiritu Muriithi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The capping of bank interest rates will spur lending to the private sector, raising output and job creation, a report by analysts at Metropol Corporation has said.

Kenya’s Economic Forecast 2016 indicates lending to private sector could increase by Sh50 billion.

The report released Monday in Nairobi shows that tier 1 banks have excess liquidity of about Sh400 billion, which is about 15 per cent of total bank credit of Sh2.8 trillion, expected to search for lending opportunities.

However, in 2016/17 fiscal year lending to the Treasury will also rise by a higher Sh100 billion.

“Metropol expects GDP (gross domestic product) growth for 2016/17 to end at about six per cent owing to the spike in lending arising from the interest rate cap,” said Ndiritu Muriithi, chief economist, Metropol Corporation.

The Banking (Amendment) Act 2016 became operational on September 14.

Lending rates are capped at four per cent above Central Bank Rate (CBR) and deposit rates at 70 per cent of CBR.

“The interest rate regime is now controlled with positive consequences expected over 2016/17 fiscal year. Legislation aimed at introducing retail purchases of government securities faltered, but the implementation of these purchases expected by December will put further downward pressure on rates,” said Mr Muriithi.

He said banks have also adopted more efficient systems such as mobile money and agency banking noting that credit bureau referencing is maturing with the sharing of both positive and negative data contributing to lower charges.

However, the economists played down claims that the political climate ahead of the next General Election slated for August will stifle growth.

“A commonly held view is that elections cycle should dampen growth, but the data shows different. For instance, in 2013 growth was higher than that of previous years,” said Mr Muriithi.

According to the report, during the fourth quarter, current account deficit has continued to narrow through 2016 largely on low oil prices and increased positive balance of trade in East African Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. This is expected to continue in 2017 to the advantage of the economy.

Inflation will decline over the rest of the year and 2017 as the current account deficit narrows.