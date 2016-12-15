State agencies cut red tape with real time online service delivery

Magazines

Businessman Peter Mbugua at the iTax Support Centre in Nakuru in October. Online services have eased service delivery. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

State agencies are increasingly turning to the Internet, especially social media platforms, in efforts to boost efficiency in service delivery and engage with the public.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has adopted use of social media platforms to monitor wayward building owners, following numerous cases of buildings collapsing in Nairobi resulting in loss of lives.

Using Twitter handle @ncakenya, Kenyans can raise concerns over structural defects of any building, environmental challenges caused by poor construction and effluent disposal from any buildings.

The building regulator immediately posts course of action and where necessary the NCA warnings are posted on such buildings and the whistleblower alerted.

Following the NCA way, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) is using an NTSA App available on Google Play where Kenyans can snap and post pictures of errant motorist and defective vehicles for action.

The road safety agency, like the NCA says it would use GPS co-ordinates to launch prompt response with the alert sender receiving briefs of response action taken to avert disaster.

The new strategy encourages citizen participation in improving public service delivery.

A look at the NCA’s Twitter handle shows heightened public interest with users posting pictures of sinking buildings or those with cracks on their foundations, pillars and walls, which trigger a visit to the suspect site.

The NCA also responds to the public on its timeline and encourage Twitter as well as other social media users to post their queries on construction works, especially residential apartments springing up around Nairobi’s satellite towns.

“Stay away from unsafe buildings! Wote tutasherekea sikukuu.>MA, for detailed information concerning our daily updates, like our Facebook page,” reads an NCA tweet.

One of the public sector pioneers in efficient use of social media platforms to address customer concerns is Kenya Power, which allows for complaints, reports on power outage and illegal connections, among others to be made and followed up on Twitter and Facebook within 24 hours.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recently sanctioned small taxpayers of Sh70,000 and below to pay via mobile money, reducing the need for them to queue at revenue offices to deliver bank deposit slips.

Kenyans now file tax returns online following the introduction of mandatory i-Tax platform, ending perpetual queues at KRA offices when individual taxpayers throng the facilities to beat the June 30 deadline.

State agencies as well as senior government officials, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy President William Ruto, also use the social media to engage and update the public on their official activities and policies.