Home deliveries behind rising cases of fistula in Western Kenya

Women should also avoid giving birth at home as it is the main cause of fistula. PHOTO | FILE

Rebecca Ochieng had a Caesarean section before giving birth to a still-born baby, but her prolonged and obstructed labour left her with a hole in the birth canal that results into constant and uncontrollable leakage of urine and stool.

For seven years she endured the pain of shame and discomfort. Her husband left her for another woman. Her children did everything for her.

One day as she was listening to a local radio station, she heard about a medical camp at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in conjunction with OGRA Foundation, which has been carrying out obstetric fistula repair for years.

When she went to the hospital, she was diagnosed with fistula and decided to go for surgery. Her treatment was successful and she is now okay.

Fistula is a condition that results in continuous involuntary discharge of urine. It is an abnormal or surgically made passage between a hollow or tubular organ and the body surface.

There are about 3,000-7,000 new cases reported in Kenya every year. Globally the condition now affects over three million women but most of them are concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Paul Mitei, the lead obstetrician in Western Kenya, advises women to attend pre- and post-natal clinics and go for checkups in hospitals when they are expectant. Dr Mitei said Western Kenya is among the most affected in Kenya due to the prevalence of home deliveries.

“Women should also avoid giving birth at home as it is the main cause of the condition. Giving birth without the supervision of trained health practitioner,” Dr Mitei said.

Treating fistula without the help of the medical camps costs Sh120,000 to Sh300,000, depending on the hospital.

“It is more expensive in private hospitals,” said Dr Mitei.

Through the Fistula Foundation partnership, JOOTRH now serves as the main primary referral hospital in the area for fistula cases.

Before the partnership, the hospital was able to treat fistula during periodic clinics that were held throughout the year limiting the total number of women they could treat.

Today, JOOTRH offers fistula surgery as part of its routine hospital services thanks to the support from Fistula Foundation.