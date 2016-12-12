Reflect on small habits that can make a big difference to your life

Home

As you slow down and get into the holiday mood, pick something in your life that you would like to achieve, including finding inner peace. PHOTO | FILE

We have just come from a long weekend. Needless to say, the festive season is indeed here. If you are like me, I suspect that you too are burying yourself in the mood of Christmas and the merrymaking that comes with it.

Every year, by December, our lazy genes kick in. Most us will naturally be taking stock of the year. We would rightfully like to celebrate the big things that made a big difference during the year.

But if we are true to ourselves, we will also realise that when we trace the sequence of events that eventually led to that big opportunity, we’ll realise it’s the result of a lot of little things that were done before that contributed to it.

I’d like to challenge you to consider December 15 as the best time of the year to start anything new. Habits take their own sweet time to set in and it’s different for different people.

But if you can challenge yourself to stick to a habit for 10 consecutive days, then maybe you can see it through till the end.

Often times we see people who are successful and think, “Where was I when they were handing out those things”? We believe that they’ve been privy to better genes, more opportunities, or had been simply handed everything. We fall into the trap of thinking that they are lucky and somehow we’ve been shorthanded.

However, we fail to notice the constant energy, concentration, courage, and patience that determined their success.

Their “luck” was nothing more than having prepared themselves to be ready for the opportunity when it came and staying awake to recognise it.

In many cases this has been in small increments spread over a long period which finally reached its “critical mass” — causing abundance to flow into their lives.

Malcolm Gladwell calls this the tipping point. It’s that small change that tips you over from making excuses to taking action.

One great example of the power of a tipping point comes from a study of tetanus education at a university.

The study tested whether trying to induce higher levels of fear about tetanus would encourage more students to get vaccinated against it.

The fear level of the education programme did not seem to make any difference, but one surprising change did: adding a map of the university campus showing the health centre and the times vaccinations were available increased the vaccination rate from three to 28 per cent.

The tipping point is that tiny change that makes it easy enough to take action that you’ll actually follow through.