Trump’s win is proof those who master new media carry the day

US President- elect Donald Trump. PHOTO | FILE

Throughout the campaigns US President- elect Donald Trump was clearly aware that content is king and used his extensive media experience and shocking rhetoric to dominate every news cycle.

In June, I predicted that this capability would be a major factor come election day, and indeed it was.

I also gave a brief run down of other US presidents that applied communication strategies that leveraged on the new media of their times to outsmart their opponents and win the ultimate prize.

This was a prediction that went against the liberal media’s view and the numerous opinion polls, but the facts were starting us right in the face.

In September, I discussed the presidential debates and the possible outcomes of these based on the performance expectations set by each campaign team.

Hillary Clinton’s expectations were set low for the first debate, which worked very well in her favour. But when the scandals against Trump erupted a day before the second debate, expectations for his performance, and indeed the entire election, were set at an all time low.

I’ve observed this phenomenon around political debates, but not thought it useful for an entire leg of a presidential campaign.

The likelihood of a Trump win seemed so improbable after his accusers came out in droves, that all he had to do was have his name on the ballot to have a decent chance; and his campaign team exploited this in the last lap.

There’s nothing like the fear of losing that can energise passionate supporters and drive them to vote in large numbers. We saw this during both Barack Obama campaigns, and now with the Trump campaign, which was bolstered by the opinion polls throughout the year.

We even saw a similar trend during the last elections in Kenya between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Jumbo sized helpings of humble pie have been served this week, mostly to the research agencies that churned out large doses of data throughout the campaign period, most of it showing Clinton ahead of Trump.

However, before we bring out the pitch forks it is important to note that most of their predictions were within the margin of error compared to the outcome of the popular vote.

What they didn’t get was the distribution of the vote across the states in order to nail the electoral college vote that determined the winner.

As the research geniuses go through intense reflection, soul-searching and review their take on data reliability and sample biases, I am sure that the global agencies will employ major resources to find out what went wrong this time; and so close after Brexit where the experience with research was relatively the same.