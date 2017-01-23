Market turbulence and political risks pose biggest threats to businesses in Africa

Politics and policy

Market turbulence and a wave of political risks pose the biggest threats to businesses across Africa, a new study shows.

The Allianz Risk Barometer 2017 says companies will this year continue to grapple with an unpredictable business climate, low commodity prices and risks associated with political upheavals.

“Unpredictable changes in the legal, geopolitical and market environment around the world are constant items on the agenda of risk managers and the C-suite,” says the study that involved 1,237 risk experts from 55 countries globally.

The report cites technology and automation as a double-edged sword since it has transformed the way things are done in the office place but has introduced cyber-attack risks.

“Cyber incidents are ranked number five in Africa with the most common threats being from hackers, disgruntled employees, negligence and competitors.”

The cited risks are likely to slow down corporate activity, coming in a period when several companies in Kenya are struggling to keep afloat amid dwindling revenues and rising costs.

An earlier report by consultancy firm McKinsey showed that Kenyan companies invested $60 billion (Sh6 trillion) in 2015 in acquiring capital goods, input materials, financial services, transportation and ICT for expansion.

This made Kenya’s corporate spend the ninth largest in Africa but the prevailing tough economic conditions look set to sap the tempo. Kenya is also heading to General Elections in August that is causing jitters across markets.

The report recommends that companies could mitigate the risks and anticipate sudden changes by pouring more resources in monitoring politics and policy-making.

“While conventional terrorism is a real concern, the growing risk of political violence events such as war, civil war, insurrection and other politically motivated incidents which focus on countries – particularly in Middle East and Africa – rather than certain locations should not be underestimated,” the poll says.