Local varsities can admit twice number of eligible students

Politics and policy

John Muraguri, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service CEO. PHOTO | FILE

Local universities have declared capacity to admit at least 125,580 students starting September, almost twice the 88,929 candidates who scored C+ and above.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) announced that public universities have 81,931 spaces while their private counterparts can absorb 43,649 government-sponsored students.

Last year 74,389 candidates joined public universities while another 12,000 were sponsored by the government to join private universities. The 67 diploma colleges across the country will be able to absorb 46,708 students.

“After considering the total declared capacities in both public and private universities for degree programmes under government sponsorship, taking into account analysis of the 2016 KCSE examination results, the placement service board has set a cut-off for placement to degree programmes at a minimum aggregate of C+(46points),” said KUCCPS chief executive John Muraguri.

He added that the board had approved that candidates who attained a minimum aggregate grade of C- apply for placement in diploma programmes under the government sponsored programme.

Mr Muraguri announced that the first revision of courses will close on February 17 and asked candidates who did not apply in their schools to use the opportunity and submit their choices.

“The revision exercise will be done online by all applicants including those who had submitted their applications through respective schools and would like to revise their choices,” said Mr Muraguri.

Moi, Kenyatta and University of Nairobi will admit the highest number of students in an exercise that is set to be concluded by April.

Last year Moi University admited 5,825 students, followed by Kenyatta University at 5,598 and University of Nairobi at 5,374.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said students will have an opportunity to choose between private and public universities during revision of their courses.

That means that the survival of parallel courses and private universities in an era where the government absorbs most of the students who score a C+ and above will be the biggest dilemma.

Private universities are likely to scale down their activities due to the latest development as more than 44,000 students who scored C will now have to pursue diploma courses.

The announcement comes in the wake of a declaration by the government that funding of public universities will be based on the cost of running academic programmes instead of the number of students enrolled.

Dr Matiang’i said the new policy takes effect in the new financial year that begins in July. This means universities offering courses such as medicine, dentistry, engineering, architecture and law will receive more cash for tuition compared to those offering largely the arts and humanities.