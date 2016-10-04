Inter-agency team starts verifying assets and liabilities in counties

Politics and policy

Meru Governor Peter Munya expressed optimism that the March deadline will be met ahead of the August 2017 general elections. PHOTO | FILE

The agency charged with overseeing devolution has begun the verification of county assets and liabilities in the latest move to safeguard public property.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) intends to conclude the process by March next year before submitting its proposal to the Attorney-General for gazettment.

The IGRTC chairman Karega Mutahi said the verification will be undertaken by County Assets and Liabilities Committees which will be established by a legal notice.

“Our target is that we conclude the analysis of assets and liabilities by March 31, 2017,” said Prof Mutahi when he appeared before the Public Accounts and Investments Committee (PAIC) during a consultative stakeholder meeting.

The verification is being financed by counties. Prof Mutahi said the IGRTC had established that ownership of assets and liabilities remained unresolved long after the county governments started operating in March 2013.

He said upon taking over taking over the residual functions from the defunct Transitional Authority, the total value of liabilities stood at Sh68.9 billion.

Data collected from records of 175 defunct local authorities by the TA had put the value of current assets at Sh143.3 billion.

Unpaid property rates account for 90 per cent of the current assets, followed by staff debtors at 3.9 per cent, house and plot rents at 2.8 per cent and cash and bank balances at one per cent.

Meru Governor Peter Munya expressed optimism that the March deadline will be met ahead of the August 2017 general elections.

“I do not think there is any county that does not want to deal with this matter so expect all the counties to comply,” said Mr Munya who chairs the Council of Governors (COG).

Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o advised that those making claims from county governments file cases in court.

“This will be helpful in establishing who the genuine claimants are ... so that we resolve the issue of pending bills once and for all,” he said.

The verification will be supervised and quality assured by IGRTC through an inter-agency committee on Assets and Liabilities (IACAL).