How water hyacinth spreads bilharzia in Lake Victoria region

A fisherman clears water hyacinth from his fish cage at Ugemba Beach in Siaya on January 24. The invasive water weed has raised the risk of fishermen contracting bilharzia along Lake Victoria shores. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Invasion of the water hyacinth on Lake Victoria is posing another problem for fishermen.

After choking fishing activities in the lake, the invasive weed is now putting fishermen at risk of contracting bilharzia as they uproot it manually without protective gear.

“We are struggling to ensure that no weed is seen on top of any cage by manually removing them but they multiply very fast, making it difficult to remove them all in a day,” said Ken Omondi, a representative of fishermen in the area.

He added that the weed had resulted in loss of livelihood source that supports thousands of households in the lake region.

The fishermen also expressed fears the situation might get worse if nothing is done. The weed, which was first reported at the lake in the late 1990s, has crippled business at the lake and the Kisumu port.

“Under favourable conditions the population of water hyacinth doubles daily. If completely undisturbed it can be dangerous for us who depend on the lake for survival,” said Mr Omondi.

Bilharzia is a parasitic disease that attacks human liver, lungs and eyes. And the water hyacinth is said to be an ideal habitat for snails that carry the bilharzia causing parasite.

Dr Elizabeth Ogaja, the Kisumu County executive for Health, says bilharzia cases are rising.

“We know that the weed has really affected them but they should take precaution of wearing gloves and water proof clothes when getting into the water,” said Dr Ogaja.

She said most of the fishermen are infected when they get into the lake either to remove the hyacinth, swim, fish or wash clothes.

Pauline Mwinzi, principal scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute, said majority of people living around the lake have been infected, depending on the levels of exposure.

“Bilharzia is really a major problem largely because many people are not aware of the disease and therefore do not seek precaution,” she said, adding that treatment against the disease is readily available.

Dr Mwinzi said the worst hit include fishermen, hotel and car wash operators along the shores of the lake.