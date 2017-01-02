House wants water towers protection agency allocated Sh129m more

Politics and policy

MPs asked the Executive to harmonise projects in the water sector for ease of oversight. PHOTO | FILE

Parliament wants the Treasury to allocate an additional Sh129 million to the Kenya Water Tower Agency for protection of the five key catchment areas in the country.

The National Assembly’s committee on Environment says the funds will enable the agency to deal with encroachment on the Maasai Mau and other water towers.

The Kenya Water Towers Agency was established in 2009 following recommendations of the Mau Forest Complex conservation secretariat. The agency co-ordinates and oversees the protection, rehabilitation, conservation and sustainable management of water towers.

Kenya has five key water towers — Maasai Mau, Mount Kenya, Mount Elgon, Aberdare Ranges and Cherangani Hills.

Other water towers that have since been gazetted include Chyulu Hills, Huri Hills, Kirisia Hills, Loita Hills, Marmanet Forest, Mathews Range, Mount Kipipiri, Mount Kulal, Mount Marsabit, Mount Njiru, Ndotos, Nyambene Hills and Shimba Hills.

The agency has the responsibility of promoting the implementation of livelihood programmes in the water towers in accordance with natural resource conservation laws.

In submissions to the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) the Environment committee, chaired by nominated MP Amina Abdalla, says the additional funding will help the agency recruit technical staff.

The committee expressed concern that despite the insufficient funding of departments and agencies in the water ministry, the agencies do not disbursements from both the exchequer and donor funding from the Treasury within the required period hence delaying projects.

The team asked the Executive to harmonise projects in the water sector for ease of oversight.