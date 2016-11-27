The five things that you need to win communications industry awards

Magazines

The 2016 award seasons is over. The APAs (Association of Practitioners in Advertising), the MSK (Marketing Society of Kenya) Gala Awards, and the PRSK (Public Relations Society of Kenya) Awards for Excellence were all held in Nairobi over the last month.

I’d like to dedicate this moment to the winners, those who put their best foot forward and blazed new trails in marketing communications to chart new courses for the industry.

What you have achieved goes down in history and we celebrate the vision on your mind, the courage in your heart and the work of your hands.

Our industry depends on our collective action and when the majority produce great campaigns the industry rises, and it is critical that we identify and recognise our best, setting the standards for both veterans and the rookies who will lead us into the future.

The major difference between the APAs on one hand and the MSK and PRSK awards on the other, is that the former recognises creativity and requires a evidence that the campaigns run in the media — they will not accept concepts that have never seen the light of day.

MSK and the PRSK go beyond creativity and demand a demonstration of the results of a campaign based on stated goals, and the best award entries leave no doubt in the judges minds that they have achieved what they set out to do. Even though each approach is different, they serve their respective sub-sectors perfectly well.

This year, a starved advertising industry received the APAs with aplomb after a 12 year hiatus and there were over 400 submissions sent before the judges.

Prior to this, creatives sent their work to MSK and PRSK in the absence of any advertising awards, increasing the number of entries to both.

The MSK received 238 entries while the PRSK received 48 highlighting the fact that PR is much more specialised than marketing, right from the academics, to the practice and to the regulation.

Irrespective of the number of entries, Pareto’s principle was certainly at work here with about 20 percent of the entries being truly outstanding, and the majority being mediocre and poor.

What the winners demonstrated is the ability to orchestrate the industry forces to act in their favor with an understanding of the critical success factors and setting sequences to deliver a great result.

The first of the critical success factors is a Brave Client. These clients tend to know exactly what they want out their campaigns and are willing to take great creative risk to achieve their aims.

A majority of them have marketing communications ingrained in their DNA, such as the multinational brands that have long heritage.

Others are new to the game which are mainly grass root brands, and Duracoat and their character Peter Marangi come to mind.