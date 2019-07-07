Columnists Banks must rethink business models to remain relevant

FILE PHOTO | NMG

The question is often asked whether banking as we know it is becoming extinct or is facing an existential crisis in the wake of digital finance.

While it’s early to pass judgment, what is inarguable is that the banking landscape has changed considerably from a decade ago. There exists both addressable opportunities and diversifiable risks and threats; but banks must materially rethink their business models if to remain relevant.

That said, Africa’s retail banking markets are ripe with potential and present huge opportunities for innovation and further growth, as per a February 2018 report by McKinsey titled Roaring to life: Growth and Innovation in African retail Banking.

Firstly, African banking customers are among the most enthusiastic adopters of mobile and digital channels of any developing region.

In Kenya, over the last 10 years, we have seen mobile subscriptions increase from 19 million to 46 million.

While there are multiple mobile subscriptions per person, assuming each one person has one mobile subscription, the 46 million statistic would, therefore, mean that 90 percent of Kenya’s population is on mobile phone. This clearly represents a phenomenal and unprecedented change in the landscape.

Second, several disruptive competitors, including mobile money players and digital financial providers, are emerging and clawing into traditional banking markets. For instance, the revenue that the banking industry generates from transactional fees and bank charges is considerably lower than revenue from fees and charges from mobile money operators.

Third, advancement in technology is raising the bar in customer expectations and customer choice. For instance, in Kenya, we have nearly 50 digital-enabled financial service providers, allowing for ease of access to financial services and a broader selection.

Given how digitally savvy we are, it is no surprise that African consumers express a strong preference for mobile and internet banking over traditional branches.

In a survey of 2,600 banking customers in six African countries conducted by McKinsey, more than half (53 per cent) in the affluent segment prefer either internet or mobile channels, compared to 26 percent that prefer the branch.

This report tells us that to succeed in digital transformation, Africa’s banks must strive to emulate the speed, dynamism, and customer-centricity of digital players.

In other words, they require a high degree of organisational agility — the ability to quickly reconfigure strategy, structures, processes, people, and technology towards value-creating and value-protecting opportunities.

As we think through this era of technology, we ought to also bear in mind the need for regulation to protect the consumer and ensure a robust and sound financial services industry.

Banks must comply with strictly defined regulations that have been in place for a while.

Technology typically evolves at a faster pace than regulation and new non-bank players often operate without a well-defined regulatory framework.