Strengthen ICT to realise President's 'Big Four' pillars

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Towards the tail end of 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the Big Four Agenda; a guide to the country’s development between 2018 and 2022, to propel Kenya into an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030. To get there, we need affordable housing, enhance access to healthcare, ensure food security and grow manufacturing.

We later saw a Sh22.1 billion provision to leverage ICT as an enabler to the Big Four through continued roll out of IFMIS to counties, the national electronic single Window System, the Digital Literacy Programme among other initiatives meant to develop capabilities in science, technology and innovation. This was further guided by the ICT roadmap. This is a confirmation that the government recognises and appreciates the enabling role of ICT in the delivery of this blueprint.

Much as access to the Internet has been fronted as a basic human right of our time, the truth remains that it is still far from earning its place on the hierarchy of needs as fast as we would like. Why? Because Kenya is yet to meet needs of the digitally disenfranchised while tending to the wants of the digitally disinterested.

At the onset of the devolved system of government, development of County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs) were to drive the counties towards a digital business, and ensuring service delivery to all Kenyans.

To support this, there has been matching development of infrastructure such as expansion of the Fibre Optic Backbone infrastructure in the counties for access to reliable high-speed networks in support of e-government service, enterprise growth and e-learning. Sadly, the scales are yet to tip in favour of Wanjiku, who is the intended consumer of these layered services.

Not too long ago, I observed what has now become a daily assembly of frustrated parents and guardians seeking birth certificates for their children.

Only night time or firm dismissal by a marshal marks end of the day. While some are paying for the blatant disregard of procedure to secure this deed upon birth of their children, another fraction genuinely lost them, got frustrated by the process (or better yet, hoping for a better one? they rested) while the vast majority, were set apart by the misfortune that is a lack of interconnection of our systems to communities of interest.

Considering the amount of quality broadband capacity already available across the country, why don’t we localise persons’ data hubs, house it on the cloud or in neutral data centres that will serve multiple needs to farmers, to patients and the physical planning arm of the local government.

Each county would take up personal responsibility in the collection, collation and validation of information related to all its residents.

To enable our country’s transition to a knowledge-based society, we need to connect the people, processes and applications that exist within our public authorities, and that public information on the other hand is also readily available through consolidated portals. The Big Four will be achievable only if we support all these actors in the ecosystem.