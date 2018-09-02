Columnists What HR experts see in Ex-IEBC trio push to return

IEBC commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, and Connie Maina announce their resignation on April 16, 2017. photo | EVANS HABIL

The raging debate on whether the three Independent, Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) Commission former commissioners Consolata Ngata, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat should be re-hired calls for clarification on the place of HR policies on constitutional office holders.

A judge or a constitutional office holder is required by the Constitution, HR policies and public expectations to be above reproach.

To understand the complexity of handling the situation from the human resource management perspective, practitioners must differentiate between the supply of ordinary labour and constitutional labour.

Human resource policies are intended to regulate labour within an organisation. Organisations are categorised as public and private. In terms of administration, human resource in the public and private sectors differs substantially.

Labour in the private sector comprises of ordinary labour alone while in the public sector it comprises of both ordinary and constitutional.

Ordinary workforce is supplied by individuals who are appointed courtesy of the recruitment policy of an organisation.

Ordinary labour is governed by labour laws and an organisation’s internal policies. Constitutional labour, on the other hand, is supplied by individuals appointed as per the Constitution and governed by provisions of the same Constitution and internal policies of their respective organisations.

Individuals under constitutional labour are also subject to an oath. Constitutional labour comprises of both elective and appointive office holders.

The question is: Can revocation of an appointment letter issued to a constitutional labour supplier terminate the employment contract?

The answer is that the revocation must meet the constitutional threshold unlike in the supply of ordinary labour.

The role of a letter of appointment in these circumstances is therefore to spell out terms of service of the constitutional office holder and not to bind them in office.

When applying HR policies, practitioners ought to be aware of this abstract segmentation of labour. In the case of IEBC commissioners; having tendered their resignation, sworn an affidavit and castigated the leadership of the commission — neither HR policies nor provisions of the Constitution can grant them a comeback.

Constitutional labour, unlike ordinary, is a contract between an individual and the people of Kenya. Therefore, by fact that the three commissioners informed their employers (Kenyans) through a public notice that they had tendered their resignation and that they held in contempt the leadership of the commission terminated their constitutional contract with the people.

It is therefore beyond HR policies to re-claim their positions at the IEBC. It now becomes a question of the court of public opinion and the moral fabric of the Kenyan society. And this makes the commissioners stand guilty as charged by public opinion.