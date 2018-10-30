Columnists How autonomous tech is eliminating need for human input

Humans remain one of the biggest threats to technology. It is the hand of man that often gets in the way of technology delivering innovation and its associated benefits - efficiency, reduced cost and the ability to manage risk. Many cases of security breaches, fraud and outages are caused by human errors of omission and commission. From the recent SIM swap fiasco that rocked Kenya’s telco industry to the many reported cases of fraud and graft, it is all a result of human machinations.

The value of technology is too great to let human machinations limit its potential. The solution is in limiting the need for humans to be involved in running systems. Thankfully, considerable portions of technology today can run on their own without the need for human intervention. Emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) can operate independently from end-to-end.

In Machine Learning’s case particularly, systems learn to address issues without the need for human input.This is the era of autonomous technology; for technology systems of today and of the future to deliver on their potential, they will not need humans to maintain them.

Autonomous technology uses the power of AI and ML to become self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing enabling organisations to lower costs, reduce risk and accelerate innovation without human intervention. It is not only self-maintaining but also self-patching, allowing it to correct anomalies. It also generates data and analyses it, identifies abnormal patterns and proactively raises red flags.

Oracle has been at the forefront of driving this innovation. The first part of this new portfolio of cloud services, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud Service is already in use worldwide. Other platform services also recently became available and work is ongoing to make a whole range of services in the platform area autonomous, including emerging areas like blockchain and chatbots.

Autonomous technology is facilitated by cloud computing, which in its own right is leading to the explosion of new technology.

Emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI are embedded within the cloud platform, enabling their application on demand. Autonomous cloud brings three significant benefits to business. It can lower costs by reducing administration costs by up to 80 per cent with complete automation of operations and tuning.

It reduces runtime costs by up to 70 per cent by paying only for resources needed at any given time. It also enables companies to deploy new apps in minutes as opposed to months, allowing them to save tens of thousands of shillings and keep pace with more agile, start-up style competitors.

Whereas the autonomous industry is nascent, it is growing rapidly, attracting interest from the customer base globally. The technology brings significant benefits that appeal to companies of all sizes. It is projected that by the year 2020, more than 50 percent of all enterprise data will be managed autonomously in the cloud and 90% of all enterprise applications will include a customer AI-based capability.