Columnists Bolster digital economy for greater growth

The digital economy depends greatly on the state of a country’s digital infrastructure. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya continues to witness a tremendous growth in digital technologies, arguably, more rapid than previous waves of technological innovation. This transformation includes emergence of the digital economy, which is basically part of output resulting solely or largely from technologies with a business model based on digital goods and/or services.

According to the 2019 Economic Survey Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the value of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector expanded by 12.9 percent from Sh 345.6 billion in 2017 to Sh390.2 billion in 2018 driven by growth in the digital economy which includes; mobile telephony, uptake of e-commerce and penetration of internet. This impressive growth is reshaping business models and sectors in Kenya.

Digital economy has enabled fast revenue growth for many businesses. It has promoted the shift from tangible flows of physical goods to intangible flows of data and information. Through technology, firms in developing countries like Kenya are now able to connect across borders and engage with a broader community of customers.

Digital economy has disrupted the old business environment across a wide range of sectors, with business models that are platform-centred which have proven highly successful. Disruptions have occurred in information search and sharing such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Pinterest; personal services such as Uber, Safeboda and Taxify; entertainment online like YouTube, Netflix, and iTunes; and shopping like Jumia, eBay and Amazon.

Additionally, a number of labour market platforms like LinkedIn and Monster have emerged that have enabled clients to find services, and workers to jobs across different countries; or to engage in gig work like Freelancer, Upwork, Samasource, and TaskRabbit.

Challenges

The opportunities presented by ICTs are giving developing countries a reason to hold high aspirations for the future role of their digital economies in delivering economic growth and other development goals. However, this potential is inhibited by a number of challenges such us inadequate technological infrastructure, digital exclusion that exists between and within countries. The digital economy depends greatly on the state of a country’s digital infrastructure; but for a developing country, these are more often lagging behind global standards.

For the country to exploit, improve and sustain its emerging digital economy, efforts must be put in place to ensure that the country’s digital economy ecosystem remains strong. This requires an infrastructure that goes beyond the technical aspects to include human capital as well as capable institutions. Institutional infrastructure will include digital economy policy which is largely lacking in developing countries.

The country should also ready itself for the disbenefits that emerge from engagement with the digital economy such as digital harms relating to breaches of security and privacy. To such, policy and regulatory frameworks solutions are required.