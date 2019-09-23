Columnists Austerity requires stimulus backing to restore growth

Tax cuts on essential areas such as fuel products and agricultural inputs will generate positive externalities that will help restore growth. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fixing an economy can sometimes be compared with repairing a road. A good contractor knows that when repairing the left lane of the road, traffic would be diverted and vice versa. Both can’t be fixed concurrently because it would cause chaos.

But surprisingly, this is exactly what is happening in Kenya’s economy. The two main lanes in which money flows into the economy —government spending and bank lending — are being effectively blocked, leading to a cash-starved economy. Caught up in the eye of the storm are businesses which are unable to finance operations and are forced to downsize.

The latest statistics from the Registrar of Companies show that 388 companies were dissolved between March and August this year, pointing to a tough operating environment which needs urgent attention. The Treasury has told ministries and other State agencies to prepare for “brutal” budget cuts.

The intended objective is to reduce the budget deficit from 7.7 percent of GDP down to 5.6 percent of GDP.

While this is a commendable goal, the fact that this fiscal tightening through lower government spending is taking place at the same time when there is a monetary tightening through reduced bank lending means that the economy is being squeezed into a very tight corner.

History shows that austerity on its own rarely generate economic growth. It needs to be counterbalanced by some form of stimulus to ensure that broad money supply grows at a healthy rate.

Attempting to reduce the fiscal deficit when the business environment remains subdued will be a nearly impossible goal because weak corporate earnings will translate to lower tax revenues.

During challenging economic times, the proven remedy is a series of stimulus measures that will jumpstart commercial activity. Having more money in the hands of businesses will lead to expanded operations and a larger number of people returning to work. The stability that comes with lower levels of unemployment will be an added advantage.

The economic challenges facing Kenya were experienced by several countries during the 2008 global financial crisis. Different countries pursued different policy interventions, leading to varied levels of success.

European countries attempted the same austerity paths that Kenya is now pursuing in a bid to rein in the fiscal deficit.

According to the Institute of International Finance, austerity in Europe was the wrong choice that hit economies that were trying to recover from the great financial crisis.

The US, however, pursued a different strategy by stimulating the economy and embarked on an era of robust government spending in addition to a massive monetary stimulus package. The results were remarkably different.

There are dozens of stimulus policy options. The low-hanging fruit could be to simply fast-track delayed payments owed to suppliers by the national and county governments.

