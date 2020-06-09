Columnists LETTERS: Address gender violence during pandemic

The government should ensure prevention and redress of violence against women and girls. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 12, with more cases being announced daily since. The government wasted no time in closing schools, restricting human movement, imposing a nationwide curfew, introducing strict hygiene measures including a directive for Kenyans to wear face masks in public places, and progressively banning inter-county movement targeting some counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa. This has resulted in the voluntary closure and reduced operations of non-essential businesses and services.

Pandemics affect women and men differently and worsen existing inequalities for already marginalised groups of people specifically women and girls, persons with disabilities and those in extreme poverty. In times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, women and girls are at higher risk of intimate partner violence and other forms of domestic violence due to heightened tensions in the household.

They also face increased risks of other forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in these situations, including trafficking, child marriage, sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) commends the government and the private sector for taking various measures to address Covid-19 and to cushion Kenyans from the adverse economic effects of the pandemic - including but not limited to: instituting the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus, establishing the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to support the most vulnerable groups, undertaking measures to offer relief and increase disposable income, and distributing food and non-food items to vulnerable populations.

Despite these efforts, there have been many challenges accompanying the pandemic, and responses like social distancing, the curfew and restricted movement.

The GAA sought the views and opinions of girls and young women, community and civil society members from Nairobi, Kwale and Kisumu counties, on the effects of the pandemic (and its measures) on their wellbeing and the context in which they live.

According to their insights, Covid-19 and related response measures have led to: loss of income and livelihoods, increase in rights violations with women and girls experiencing violence, unresponsive GBV referral pathways due to the deployment of police officers in the gender desks, a rise in drugs and substance abuse, and loss of learning and skills development due to the closure of polytechnics and other learning institutions.

Additionally, life-saving care and support to GBV survivors has become strained since health service providers are overburdened and preoccupied with addressing the pandemic while most stakeholders´ focus has shifted to Covid-19. This has led to delays in responses to GBV related cases.

Furthermore, the financial burdens on families, especially the low income earners, are enormous as most businesses are no longer operational. The cessation of movement within the coastal towns has affected livelihoods since businesses rely on the supply of goods and wares from Mombasa County. Fishermen have been deeply affected by the curfew; fishing is normally done in the wee hours of the morning which is now impossible. As a result, the men and women involved in this trade are experiencing tough economic times.

Most girls and young women do not have a stable income as they rely on small-scale businesses such as food kiosks, salons and grocery shops, which they have been forced to close down. For instance, food kiosks along the previously vibrant beach areas have closed due to an absence of tourists.

Many young women whose livelihoods depend on the hotel industry - serving in housekeeping and as waitresses- are also greatly affected with businesses coming to a standstill.

Due to the loss of their income coupled with strained social networks and support systems, young women are unable to afford food, sanitary kits, hygienic and safety gear or pay rent during this pandemic.

The government should ensure prevention and redress of violence against women and girls are included in the Covid-19 response and recovery plans at national and county levels, and that the measures are gender-responsive and locally relevant.

There is a need to strengthen and ensure GBV response services such as shelter, psychosocial support, counselling and legal aid for girls and women who experience violence in the Covid-19 context.