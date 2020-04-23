Columnists Adherence to standards key to combating coronavirus

Two weeks ago, Susan Kageha and her daughter were caught on camera wearing “improvised masks” made from plastic bottles as they waited to board a ferry at the Likoni channel.

Her sense of personal responsibility to combat the spread of coronavirus that has infected over two million people worldwide did not go unnoticed.

Days later she was the recipient of proper protective masks and some Sh100,000 from the county leadership.

Ms Kageha took precaution rather than resigning to fate and despondency. Her story signifies the increasing realisation by Kenyans that they bear responsibility in reducing the transmission of the devastating Covid-19.

As the government and relevant agencies propagate containment measures so are the citizens required to play their part in the fight against the pandemic.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is key to curbing widespread transmission of the virus through droplets when one sneezes or coughs. PPE like masks act as barriers to minimising the direct transmission of infectious agents that could be from external environment and by the wearer.

However, an effective mask must factor in the filtration capacity, efficiency of the material, capacity to absorb moisture and the fit of the mask on the wearer’s face. It behooves all to ascertain the quality and use of the mask one is purchasing.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards working with the Ministry of Health and the State Department of Industrialisation, has tested samples of the PPE to ensure they meet the quality thresholds and are safer for human use.

With verified and certified equipment – it will help stem the spread of the virus. We are sensitising Kenyans on the certified sanitizers, masks as well as cautioning against unscrupulous traders’ keen to capitalise on the pandemic.

We have ramped up our market surveillance activities to ensure that PPEs sold in the market meet the required standards.

As part of a multi-agency team, Kebs has begun crackdown on rogue traders of uncertified sanitisers and masks. Stern action stipulated in the Standards Act Cap 496 will be taken against the culprits. It provides for a fine or imprisonment for anyone who fails to provide samples for tests and inspection.

Kebs has a multi-faceted mandate – as the custodian of standardisation services, conformity assessments as well as a facilitator of fair and just trade. We have allowed free access to standards that will guide manufacturers in the production of PPE.

We are holding consultative meetings with local manufacturers including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, factories, universities and other entrepreneurs.

We guide them on the requirements including the materials, composition, type, workmanship, design, size, test methods, labelling, and packaging of surgical masks and other PPE.

Currently there are two Kenya Standards relating to medical face masks including KS 2636:2016 that specifies materials, composition, type, workmanship, design, size, test methods, labeling, and packaging of surgical masks and KS 2409-6:2018 on filtering face masks to protect against particles. The surgical masks offer one-way protection – capturing droplets from the wearer while the N95 offers two-way protection by filtering air entering of exiting the wearer.

The face masks and social distancing are critical containment actions as well as personal hygiene including regular hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to prevent the exposure and spread of the virus.