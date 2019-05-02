Columnists Allow journalists to report freely, independently

World Press Freedom Day, marked every year on May 3, provides an opportunity to reflect on the role the media plays in defending and advancing free speech worldwide. This year’s theme Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation highlights the important work of journalists to promote and protect democracy, human rights and development.

Journalists speak up for the vulnerable and hold governments to account. But it is our duty as individuals, institutions, and especially governments, to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

As Canadians, we view the freedom of expression as a basic human right, it is a key element of democratic and prosperous societies and is essential to the realisation of our other human rights.

Unfortunately, abuses of the right to freedom of opinion and expression continue to happen online and offline, including attacks against or threats towards journalists. Attacks, prejudice, and verbal violence have no place in traditional media or social media.

Digital technologies have brought significant changes to the way we communicate. The widespread use of digital media has led to an explosion of ‘fake news’, preventing people from accessing the truth. Efforts to advance media freedom must seek to protect both the media’s right to speak and the public’s need to access information of public interest.

Journalists must be allowed to report facts freely and independently, and they have a responsibility to do so. However, the capacity to speak truth to power and the capacity for citizens to engage with the truth is increasingly difficult in some parts of the world.

This is why we all must safeguard an open, accessible and safe environment in which these rights are protected. We must all respect international human rights standards, and speak out against abuses and violations, without fear of retribution.

This commitment does not fall solely with us but with media professionals as well.

Accurate, impartial media reports serve a fundamental public interest. In today’s information era, journalists are working to ‘break’ the latest news, while ‘fake news’ undermines serious media coverage. This makes it more difficult for readers to decipher which stories are real and which are only loosely based on the truth. Journalists, including social-media based journalists, must abide by the codes of conduct that govern journalism.

As we join Unesco and the rest of the world today in celebrating the 26th World Press Freedom Day, Canada will continue to support freedom of expression in our bilateral engagements as well as within the multilateral human rights system.

Canada and the United Kingdom will co-host a media freedom conference in London on 10 and 11 July 2019.