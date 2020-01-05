Columnists Bill good for sound use of public funds, debt management

Ancient Greek has preserved a myth relating to the cruel King Sisyphus. Sisyphus serves an eternal punishment of rolling a rock up the hill, only for the rock to roll downwards at the summit. This Greek mythology springs to mind in the futile attempt to ascertain Kenya’s full external debt register. To me, there seems to be an unseen Sisyphus keeping a tight lid on the external debt register.

How to uncover the external debt lid is the crux of Public Finance Management Amendment (No. 4) Bill, 2019 sponsored by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

The overall piece of legislation seeks to tighten the oversight role of the National Assembly regarding debt management.

Year in, year out, the Treasury tables its Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDMS) to both Houses of the Parliament purely on an informational basis. The Bill provides for National Assembly, through the Budget and Appropriations Committee, to scrutinise the document and make its recommendation.

This in a way will remedy the blot that played out with the MTDMS published early this year not adhering with the anchor document, Budget Policy Statement (BPS). To be specific, the MTDMS proposed debt split of 38 percent sourced externally and the balance sourced domestically, while on the other hand, the BPS proposed a debt split of 53 percent sourced externally and 47 percent from domestic front. Thus, the bill will allow checks and balances and ensure the MTDMS adheres to the BPS.

Another sound proposal in the Bill is the publishing of the debt register by September each year capturing the position of the debt status as at the end of the preceding June.

This point cannot be gainsaid. The missing link is external debt register as the domestic stock register can be easily accessed from the Central Bank of Kenya’s website and for capital market participants, is distributed by the sole securities exchange.

Three positive things bode well with the publicising of the debt register.

One, the publishing of the debt register will help shed some light to not only the loans incurred, but more importantly, the borrowing terms. Not to sound like a broken record, the shroud of secrecy surrounding the borrowing terms to the hitherto biggest public expenditure project, standard gauge railway Phase One, is deafening.

Besides, there is usually an informational lag regarding the syndicated loans from a glass-half-full prism.

Second, with the publicising of the borrowing terms, one can work through the exact position of the public debt.

Hitherto, the stock of the public debt comprises only of the principal element, which stood at Sh5.97 trillion at the end of September.

Perhaps, as unsolicited advice, the MTDMS should have provisioning of the interest repayments to give a much clearer perspective of the public debt.

Let me demonstrate with domestic bonds data that is readily available publicly. The stock of the fixed-rate bonds and infrastructure bonds are at Sh1.4 trillion and Sh462 billion. With the tenor and yields of the individual bonds available, one can compute the overall interest repayments of the domestic bonds portfolio over their lifetime which works at Sh1.35trillion and Sh 369 billion, respectively.