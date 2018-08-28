Columnists Blockchain is the growth bus that we should not miss

After hunting, a natural and the first profession for mankind, agriculture, was the next game-changer. It enormously impacted the lives of human beings as man no longer had to spend hours hunting which came with certain risks including injury and the loss of life.

Fast forward tens of thousands years later came electricity. Electricity lit the world, powered machines and gave rise to automation that enabled millions cross the world access high quality and affordable goods.

Mechanisation and electricity when applied to agriculture meant that the world no longer knew of seasons. Fruits and vegetables could be grown all year round and shipped to every customer in any part of the world.

Then came advances in communications that enabled the uninhibited flow of information and ideas. Today it is unfathomable to imagine life without mobile phones, the Internet and Google.

We are at the cusp of greater possibilities thanks to Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology, a chain of records that are linked using encryption, has the potential to transform access to government services, education, health, agriculture and change how companies transact.

Since blockchain stores records through chains that are encrypted it increases the transparency and integrity of the said records. Think of how having records that cannot be forged, damaged or replicated would do to our economy.

Banks, saccos and other lenders would no longer worry about the authenticity of title deed or logbooks presented as collateral. This would reduce the cost of accessing credit as these lenders would not need an army of lawyers, surveyors and valuers too assess documents, saving both lender and borrower.

In agriculture blockchain technology can enhance traceability which is becoming an area of concern especially at time when there are increasing cases of foods not fit for human consumption finding their way to the market. Additionally, on traceability it is important as it will give Kenyan exports a better rating.

Having a system that makes medical claims free from manipulation would result in a reduction of fraud that would reduce the cost of insurance.

Finally blockchain technology can make sure that creatives are able to reap from the fruits of their labour by making piracy impossible.

Writers, musicians and producers would be able to sell their content and be paid unlike the current scenario where pirates have hijacked their revenue streams.

The good news is that these possibilities are within our reach as seen by recent actions including the Government taking a proactive step towards using Blockchain technology. Kenya already has a Blockchain task force.

Blockchain technology is limitless. It can be applied wherever human interaction is present.

There is no doubt, in future, it will be another game changer for mankind just like electricity, telecom and the Internet. It is a radical evolution which has already started creating virtual infrastructure which will run all human transactions.

Let us not miss the blockchain bus.