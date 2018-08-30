Columnists CS Rotich, clarify this ambiguous tax directive

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich.

The gazettement of the Tax Procedures (Tax Agents) Regulations 2018 ignored sections 624 and 711 of the Companies Act. Treasury secretary Henry Rotich statement and the compliance directive was either not clear on section 624 and 711 of the act or was altogether contradictory.

Before amending the Companies Act 2015, there was a public outcry and investors’ concern that it was difficult to do business in Kenya due to bureaucracy and many procedures involved. These included registration, licenses and taxation.

The Jubilee administration took measures and came up with the team of experts that reviewed the law.

This gave birth to the Companies Act 2015.

Among the amendments made were significant reduction of company registration costs, a single director was allowed to form a limited company and businesses were classified for purpose of exception from audits.

Sections 624 and 711 state that a company or business with a turnover of no more than Sh50 million per year, and assets not more Sh20m be exempt from audits.

The amendments were meant to simplify the way business is done in Kenya, act as incentives and to encourage more investors to set base in Kenya.

Moreover, the Kenya Revenue Authority’s move to introduce i-tax platform was to bring the taxman closer to the taxpayer, create efficiency and boost compliance without relying on brokers and intermediaries.

Kenyans and foreigners who take the risk and start businesses capable of creating employment are referred to as “well diggers”.

They therefore must be supported, protected and encouraged by all means and costs. They contribute highly to the economy at large, both directly and indirectly.

Mr Rotich, therefore, needs to clarify to the taxpayers and the accountants on the threshold confined within Section 624 and 711 and in particular Subsection (1) to (6) of this Act.