The Sh40 billion package passed by Parliament last week is a paltry 0.4 percent of GDP when the economy is predicted to lose around four percent of its GDP. FILE PHOTO | NMG

“Mass social distancing protects the healthcare system through the peak, but with massive economic impact.”

— UK’s former Health Secretary

In the current global epidemic, one can’t fail to take note of the two competing voices guiding governments’ response policies towards Covid-19; epidemiologists who are modelling effective social distancing policies and economists who are modelling the cost of those suppression policies.

This is because government is supposed to balance a trade-off between the cost and benefit of its containment policies. This is the big debate in the US, pitting President Donald Trump who wants to reopen the economy, against state governors who feel their suppression policies are yet to ease the exponential transmission growth curve.

In Kenya, we have only seen government giving us epidemiological scenarios, but we are yet to hear their trade-off with economic scenarios. When does the government expect the social distancing policies to protect the health system past our peak? And when does government expect to ease the social distancing policies to give the economy some breathing space?

In South Korea, Taiwan and China, they deployed drastic suppression policies — including total lockdowns — then eased after crossing their peak. Restaurants, shopping malls and offices are now open but still with social distancing and public safety checks like walk-through temperature checkers.

In Kenya, government needs to communicate its targeted economic plans of easing the restrictions not only to buy in public support for its containment policy but also because the economic costs are massive, and we need that plan.

Let’s look at the economic cost that we face with indefinite restrictions. First, is the income shock due to collapse of business activities that may lead to household starvation.

Kenya’s informal sector employs 70 percent of workers and the sector has been worst hit. A study published this month by FSD and BFA, after interviewing a sample of 40 low-income earners from different sectors with median earnings of about Sh12,000 a month, found that 80 percent have experienced a significant drop in household income.

Those who rely on salaried workers to buy their goods have lost massive amounts of business due to layoffs and workers sent away from the area. Those who had small stalls have had their businesses forcibly closed in many areas to prevent people from congregating.

Many outlets selling cooked food have closed completely. Shopkeepers are worried about restocking given the lower revenues and higher transport costs they face, with some expecting to shut down. Even those with more established businesses, such as physical shops, have no customers walking in.

Second, in Africa this income shocks due to lockdowns is estimated to push millions below the poverty line. It is estimated that Kenya will have 30 million people living below the poverty line in the next ten years and therefore needs effective poverty eradication policies. Looking at the four counties so far are under movement restrictions, they are all poverty-prone areas.

According to the latest World Bank report on Kenya’s poverty levels, poverty rates dropped in rural areas and not in urban informal areas meaning the most vulnerable are Nairobi and Mombasa.

Kilifi and Mandera which are the other counties are among the top counties leading in the poverty levels.

Third, looking at Treasury’s response plan submitted to Parliament and compare to South Africa’s, one realises this is child’s play. South Africa has unveiled a $26 billion economic package which is 10 percent of its GDP, the same percentage its economy is expected to contract.

In the plan, 20 percent ($5 billion) is meant to go to creating, supporting and protecting jobs, eight percent ($2 billion) will be going to wage payments for businesses unable to pay their workers. Another 4 percent will be going to health spending.