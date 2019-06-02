Columnists Considerations for SMEs when going public

An investor at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The big question today concerns the small and medium size companies or better yet the promising kitchen table start-ups. When is it considered the appropriate time for such companies to expand, grow and access the capital markets? Well, in the United States and Europe, there has been — in stark contrast to Kenya — a large backlog of IPOs with the possibility of having an all-time record for initial public offerings.

The question would then be — why are private companies in Kenya, with a promising profitable future hesitant to access the capital markets through flotation?

To begin with, they are too cautious of the public scrutiny and accountability that comes with going public, as it will be subjected to a huge visibility.

Secondly, the process is filled with a myriad of bottleneck regulations and requirements. It is perceived as complex and lengthy.

There are various reasons why business owners may consider going public. A company, just like a normal human being, also has a life cycle. If it plays its cards well, it may fully achieve this cycle and fulfil its purpose. One of the primal considerations is whether the time is right to embark on an IPO or a flotation.

First, a company would want to expand the sources of its corporate finance and reduce its dependence on internally generated capital, personal resources and debt financing. Therefore, when the owners feel like all the stars are well aligned, with good financial records and the market receptive, then why not go public?

A company would also consider the macroeconomic conditions. Market conditions together with the stage of the company in its life cycle are also primary considerations in the decision to go public.

Companies can take advantage of a "hot market" in which prices are affected by excessive investor enthusiasm. Simply put, not every day is a perfect day to go public. This is because the corporate sector and its financing keeps evolving. Some companies, faced with these market conditions would rather pursue and rely on debt and private equity than on publicly-issued securities.

Going public has its own advantages and drawbacks that equally need to be considered. For starters it is complex and costly. It involves a rite of passage that comes with it a significant corporate reorganisation involving the status of the company, its constitutional framework and managerial structure. This is where the aspect of accountability kicks in.

Independent non-executive directors will have to be appointed to meet the listing requirements and the general code of corporate governance.