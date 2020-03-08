Columnists Dams are the next frontier in taming destructive floods

Kenya, which has at least 40 rivers, is a water insecure country. Almost 90 percent of these rivers are permanent but are quickly losing their strength due to deforestation, climate change and demand for water through population increase so more use and agriculture is expanding tremendously. This puts the pressure on freshwater so high that the rivers are diminishing each day.

But this topic gets interesting this season of rain when you see the cost of floods on human life, animals, property and soil. This puts to wonder why the cycle every rainy season when there are solutions that we have in our hands.

The US has so many dams, it is estimated that they have built a dam each day since their independence. And so is China which has built a dam each day since postmodern china of 1949.

These are not just any dam, but massive dams. Kenya has a paltry 13 dams of which River Tana alone has 70 percent of these dams.

Away from the numerous dam scandals, Kenya is on the right track but at a very slow pace, we have done almost two dams per decade, this is a very slow pace when some countries have done one dam a day in the last 60 or 200 years.

The primary use of dams should be to reserve water and in this case diminishing freshwater, that gushes into the oceans that renders it useless except for navigation.

Dams can reduce to near zero, the floods we see today.

River Tana has a series of dams on its channel, despite this, you still hear of floods downstream, this means the rivers capacity to accommodate reservoirs has not been exhausted.

Dams are also a primary source of clean hydroelectric power. Three Gorges dam in China produces power that supplies 100 million people, this is the largest dam in the world anyway, but Kenya’s hydroelectric power production is so low. We can harness water to produce this needed electricity, our main source of power, on a much large scale. Seventy is done on River Tana alone, which means the other remaining rivers need action to retain water during rains.

Dams will play an important role in food production to release farmers from reliance on rain-fed agriculture and focus on irrigation farming.

Some dams could be too small to produce power but they could store enough water for purposes of irrigation.

Lastly, dams will store enough water for consumption throughout. A small Ndakaini dam almost supplies the whole of Nairobi.

This shows that we can get enough water for domestic use from the rivers if reservoirs are built across them.

Despite one or two dam scandals, the government is trying hard to have dams built. On course now is Thwake multipurpose development water programme that will produce power, water for domestic use and irrigation.

A legal framework to form a State agency to manage and construct dams is long overdue. Dams have challenges too that if not well managed will make them useless reservoirs. Siltation and collapse are major areas of concern that need constant monitoring through an agency. We should give dams a chance.