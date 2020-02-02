Columnists Dignified care is key in health service delivery

Good customer service by healthworkers can help to mitigate patient complaints. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Dignity signifies how people feel, think and behave in relation to the worth or value of themselves and others. To treat someone with dignity is to treat them as being of worth, in a way that is respectful of them as valued individuals.

In an ideal situation, dignified care refers to a relationship between healthcare workers and patients and/or their relations in terms of being treated with respect. For dignified care to be realised, there needs to be a clear understanding between healthworkers and their clients patients.

Healthcare workers should endeavour to listen to immediate concerns of clients (patients), furnish them with adequate information relating to their treatment plan, involving them in planning and decision-making. They should treat them with empathy and respect, enabling them to have an informed choice, confident that they can complain without fear of retribution and control over their lives and the services they receive. They can choose the best treatment that they are comfortable with from an array of alternatives.

For many healthcare workers, the desire to help patients in their healing process is what their day-to-day job entails. Unfortunately, time pressures, systemic issues and complexities can sometimes make it challenging to provide the most sensitive and responsive care possible. It is important to note that supporting dignity is not an additional task for anyone working in health services. It is a way of bringing additional insights to the work people are already doing, and a means of helping them get more satisfaction out of their jobs.

The government seeks to build a progressive, responsive and sustainable healthcare system for accelerated attainment of the highest standard of health to all and as such dignified care for patients is part and parcel of this.

In line with this, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) runs a geriatric clinic focusing on the unique needs of the elderly. This is aimed at achieving healthy aging. Older people need basic and vital support in aspects such as eating, nutrition, personal hygiene and toileting. We also offer our mental health and rehabilitative services in a dignified way.

Good customer service by healthworkers, therefore, can help to mitigate patient complaints especially given the high costs and sometimes longer waiting times in health facilities.

Hospital managers shouldn’t dread handling complaints and receiving patients’ feedback, instead they should set up systems of handling patients’ feedback and complaints in their facilities. Effective complaint resolution helps in continual improvement. While staff can be given some latitude on executing their mandate, supportive supervision from management must be undertaken.

Conversely, clients should provide accurate and complete information about present complaints, past illnesses, hospitalization, medication and other matters related to their health.

A great doctor/nurse-patient experience can improve loyalty and strengthen a health system's brand as well as ensuring patient retention.