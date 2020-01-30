Columnists How terrorism affects our mental wellbeing

Security officers arrive at 14 Riverside Drive to combat suspected terrorists on January 15, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Terrorist attacks in Kenya are a constant reminder to be suspicious of strangers, vigilant and tolerant of the infringement to our civil liberties. Terrorism is not unique to Kenya or Africa, but a global concern.

Still, these threats have a significant impact on our politics, economy, socialisation and also have a complex mental health effect. Beyond the visible attack on lives and property, terror is a form of psychological warfare. Contemporary use of the word "terrorism" is rarely neutral. Terrorism is a multifaceted phenomenon that generally involves the judgement of the perpetrators' motivations and origin. In the dictionary, terror is synonymous with fear, and this can be extrapolated to mean terrorism is something that causes fear and sustains it.

Terrorism disrupts our way of life and punches holes in our mental defences. When a bomb goes off in a military base in Lamu or gunmen target teachers in Garissa, people everywhere are hyper vigilant and uneasy.

The fear of impending attacks has shopping malls increasing their security checks by posting guards with dogs at entrances, searching cars for explosives and even subjecting shoppers to personal pat-downs.

The survivors, families and the public are confronted continuously with narratives of the event provided they contain enough shock and terror.

advertisement

Whether we realise it or not, the dread of terrorism is embedded in our collective consciousness, and every successive terrorist attack seems to leave a lingering negative effect which could transform us into fearful, hostile and ethnocentric people. Social scientists studying the impact of terrorism agree that terrorism is not only actual destruction and injury but the threat of violence and ensuing psychological effects.

Some research studies have associated terrorism trauma with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, mood disorders, alcohol abuse and risky behaviours. However, exposure to terrorism does not equal mental illness; indeed, not every Kenyan exposed to terrorism has developed psychiatric illness. Although only a minority develop a severe mental illness, terrorism seems to persists; therefore, there is need for a comprehensive strategy to address resulting psychological trauma.

In a resource-constrained country like Kenya, it may be tempting to put psychological first-aid in the back burner as we deal with emergent injuries and settlement of victims. However, the scarce studies conducted in Africa show that victims of terrorism have similar mental health risk as western populations.

Consequently, medical and psychological support is needed. A reasonable strategy could be victim follow-up, where mental health professionals would screen and treat persisting psychological trauma.

Aside from identifying and treating those with severe trauma-related illness, it may be useful to encourage an analysis of terrorist incidents that highlight our will to survive and endure. Perhaps, this era of terror doesn't have to be a cultural apocalypse.

As we search for meaning to make sense of the traumatic experiences, we can make an effort to reframe the experience, restore a sense of community and explore the opportunities to actively promote post-terrorism adaptation and resilience.