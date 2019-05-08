Columnists LETTERS: Kenyan universities ripe for system overhaul

Universities have lost shine in Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Plans by the Ministry of Education to discuss university education could not have come at a better time.

That universities have lost their shine in Kenya is no secret. Some years back they were what they are supposed to be: centres of excellence and serious research. However, this has changed since the beginning of rapid expansion of university education.

Based on demand for continuing education and pressure from the labour market, and designs of many universities to make quick money, many schools, technical training institutes, polytechnics and institutes of technology were quickly turned into universities (beginning as constituent colleges).

Sometimes, to make them attract more learners or remain relevant, such colleges came up with attractive names of courses, some of which ended up with no relevance as its graduates remained irrelevant.

Some universities have had run-ins with professional bodies like the Engineers Board that question the content of their courses and ultimately the quality of graduates.

More recently was the case between the Legal Education Council and Moi University over the Bachelor of Laws course.

Then came the news that a number of courses at various universities were to be scrapped because they either were meaningless or attracted no applicant. Then as you read the newspapers, universities are calling for students to transfer to various courses for whom they never got the numbers.

Then the quality of those who have been “given the powers to do all that appertains to that degree” and you will know that some serious surgery is required to make sense of universities.

Some of the graduates will never write a simple job application letter or will write but you will struggle to understand what the application is for. There are also those who will never perform the tasks for which they were at university for several years.

Similarly, don't be surprised to come across a PhD holder who will not remember their research topics or will never teach an undergraduate class with their eyes off their notes, some of which, are borrowed.

Then comes the soft skills (morality, presentability and adaptability) and our universities score very low. It is not a wonder that some employers will never touch particular graduates from some universities.

The quality of their certificates aside, they are just out of place on employment requirements. They cannot be in charge of their own emotions, thus suicide, murder, drugs and sexual immorality are the norm.

So as the Secretary for Education George Magoha sits the stakeholders, some bold steps need be taken and hard decisions made.

First, let us strengthen middle level colleges, market them thoroughly and align their courses to the labour requirements then have them admit quality students, as was the case.

Secondly, as had been started, audit the relevance of the courses offered and strengthen those which will take us to Vision 2030 and beyond and flush down the drains the rest.

A thorough audit of the university teaching staff should come next.

Let each lecturer defend their worth. Let someone, once again, prove that the basis of their earning was earned.

A review of the curriculum of various courses should follow. They should conform to the demands of the society and entail necessary soft skills. Elements of morality, in total, should be part of each curriculum.

If possible, let each university be synonymous with particular trainings. Raise the entry points to universities, admit a few through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service and allow them feel the sense of pride which will make each student strive to defend their being there.

Let universities fund and conduct research whose findings they can patent for financial gains.

Finally, close down all those schools, colleges and institutes whose physical facilities do not meet the requirements of a university.

The informal curriculum is embedded in the environment in which someone is.

You don't expect a refined graduate out of a university where the toilets won't flush, bathrooms and pit latrines have no doors. Let universities be universities.