Mediation viable route in copyright disputes

Judges, more often than not, struggle to resolve copyright disputes. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mediation is a key form of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Alternative for this purpose means a substitute to having a decision imposed by a judge in a judicial process.

It is a consensual alternative justice system based on self-determination and involves parties in dispute meeting with a neutral third person with a mutual aim of finding an agreeable solution to the dispute. As copyright holders increasingly appreciate the value of copyright, the creative industry has witnessed a steady surge in copyright disputes in the recent past. Given the seemingly jaded nature of the Kenyan Judiciary and the technical nature of copyright, Judges, more often than not, struggle to resolve copyright disputes.

Mediation sharply differs from both arbitration and judicial determination in that no decision can be imposed by the mediator. The decision is purely by the parties. The process is confidential and without prejudice.

It allows the disputants to explore the full range of potential solutions in a relaxed environment. The mediator may encourage the use of principled negotiation, based upon reason and objective criteria.

According to Mediation Training Institute (MTI), 85 percent of mediations result in resolution within a day or shortly thereafter. Where mediation fails and the disputants decide to go ahead with litigation, the matter takes a relatively shorter time to resolve. This is so because the parties already know each other’s primary interests which may not have been disclosed in a litigious process. Litigation looks at the facts and the law while mediation allows the parties to penetrate further and see what the other party’s interests are.

As opposed to judges, mediators do not suggest or impose any solution. It is the disputants themselves who find and agree to a solution that meets their needs, concerns and interests with the mediator’s assistance.