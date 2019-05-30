Columnists Oil can deliver FDI inflows, revenues

Kenya is on the brink of witnessing the biggest inflow of FDI in recent memory. FILE PHOTO | NMG

How is the Kenya oil project progressing? What is the state of negotiations between the government and Tullow Oil and are there realistic chances that the parties will resolve the contentious issues and meet the set timelines?

As far back as 2018, the parties agreed that all the required agreements would be concluded by the end of December 2018.

We were all hoping that we would see first oil exports by 2022. We are in the middle of 2019 and progress on the concluding the required agreements continues to elude us.

Oil contracts are very complex and delicate. I think that we should have given this responsibility to a specific team supported by skilled and independent professionals, with demonstrable experience in leading such negotiations- and reporting to one office, which we can then hold to account.

We would have then presented the team with a clear plan, timelines, and tactics- and spelt out negotiable and non-negotiable issues. Part of the reason why there is not much progress is the fact that there is no clear leadership on the part of government negotiators.

Responsibility for negotiating this contract with oil companies is shared across the Ministry of Petroleum Development, the National Treasury and the Office of the Attorney-General.

From what I gather, the parties are yet to fully agree on sticky issues, the most contentious being the issues of revenue sharing and the formula for calculating cost recovery.

I gather that after months of inactivity during which no negotiations were taking place- and with reports that Tullow was threatening to pull out of negotiations if the remaining agreements were not signed by May this year, a meeting was at last held at the National Treasury on May 2.

From what I am able to gather from my sources, it seems to me that a great deal was agreed upon at that meeting.

Oil contracts must have the so called ‘stabilization clauses’ - namely, guarantees that the contracts concluded will not be changed and will remain stable. I gather that issues to do with stabilisation, including guarantees on tax incentives for the project were more or less concluded.

Contentious issues around conditions for third party access to the proposed pipeline company which will be owned jointly between the government and the international oil companies have more or less been dispensed with.

There was push and pull about whether the revenue account should be offshore or not. That was dispensed with.

I don’t see an agreement on the cost recovery formula being resolved soon. This is because the government wants a formula that will guarantee it more money from each barrel of oil.

Here is a bit of background on the disagreement.

At the time the parties were signing the original production sharing agreement in 2007, Brent oil prices were at $80 per barrel.

The prices kept an upward trend so that by the time Tullow was firming into the project in 2012, the price had reached $100 per barrel. Naturally, the cost recovery formula agreed in that period was based on this high price, But with oil prices- in the subsequent years- falling to below $50 per barrel, the parties had to review the cost recovery formula.

Tullow and the international oil companies in the transaction have maintained the original cost recovery formula - based on the high oil prices that were prevailing during signing of the production sharing agreement in 2007 .

Tullow says that if we adopt the old cost sharing formula and apply on the currently prevailing average price of $50 per barrel, it cannot generate a positive return for investors.

Tullow has maintained that Kenya must accept a recovery formula that does not challenge the economic viability of the project.

It remains to be seen whether parties negotiating on behalf of the government will see the sense in Tullow’s argument.

If ‘first oil’ can happens as planned by 2022 — and if we produce the volumes of crude oil as projected — the boost to the Exchequer will be substantial.