Agriculture CS Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It would be wrong to single out our government for criticism over its disarray on food and agriculture regulation without understanding that it is not alone in swinging from each rock to another hard place in its search for a viable regulatory regime.

Just last year, Tanzania disbanded its Food and Drug Administration (FDA), citing the excessive costs it was placing on industry and the regulatory deterioration. The year before, President Trump announced the US was breaking up its Food and Drug Administration into separate regulatory structures for food and agriculture, and for drugs and medicines.

Yet our own government still spent Sh3.8billion to set up an agriculture and food administration without realising that medicines and crops are nowhere appropriate for shared oversight. No, ours is an older sticking point, a place we have long been stuck alongside old communist countries, like Cuba and Russia.

For, in agriculture, our largest and most important industry, we just love to run batches of civil servants registering and approving, setting prices, forcing monopsony sales to monopoly sellers, in an addiction to suppressing market forces that is finally seeing us fall out of the race when it comes to agricultural development. And it’s an addiction we didn’t break by replacing 16 former parastatals with one authority spanning all of sugar, tea, coffee, pyrethrum, horticulture and many other crops.

On the contrary, instead of a radical step towards liberated agriculture, we saw a continuation of the exact same approach, but now mired in greater bureaucracy. For, with the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), we gained an authority so hidebound that even three years after its formation it had been unable to agree the terms and conditions for its own staff.

It didn’t forge forwards with a vision to enable and drive agriculture. It became paralysed by in-fighting and division. But, worst of all, it left our ‘control and tithe’ approach to agricultural development more entrenched than ever.

Indeed, just one look at the sugar regulations it proposed in repeated versions would give any economist with a single hope of achieving competitive sugar production in Kenya cause to despair.

The proposed zoning of registered sugar farmers so they could only supply one local sugar mill, the price setting, the registration and restrictions on any free market whatsoever — there is not one single successful sugar producing nation in the world that still runs its sugar market that way. On the contrary, when Australia ended zoning and allowed sugar farmers to sell to whichever processor they wanted, their production leapt upwards: it literally soared.

Moreover, as the AFA has stood still for years with regulations that look like a history course in how to repress production and hurt farmers, others have moved.

Take pyrethrum: Kenya was, not very long ago, the biggest producer of pyrethrum in the world. Its production began to tumble even before the arrival of the AFA. But, as Kenya went from delivering 80 percent of the world’s pyrethrum to two percent over five years from 2013 to 2017, Rwanda increased its pyrethrum output ten-fold, to supply 36 percent of the global market, while Tanzania galloped forwards to supply 46 percent.

Yet Rwanda forged forwards led by just one private processor. Its government certainly enabled the sector, with extraordinary and imaginative offers of two hectares of free land, providing pyrethrum is grown on 40 percent of it. But it had no old-style parastatal fixing prices, seed supplies, or anything else. And here’s the real thing about our agricultural administration: can we learn nothing from the successes around us?