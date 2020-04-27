Columnists PAC plays key oversight role in the House

Not everyone outside Parliament understands the intricate workings of oversight committees of the House, especially the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In the history of Parliament, worldwide, the PAC was the first committee ever to be established and, to-date, it remains the foremost legislative oversight committee.

In Kenya, the PAC is a creation of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly and operates within the rules of the House. To underscore the special position of this committee in the architecture of the legislature, the National Assembly exercises oversight over national revenue and its expenditure pursuant to Article 95(4) (c) of the Constitution only through PAC.

Further, Article 203(3) of the Constitution provides that the equitable share of the revenue raised nationally and allocated to the national government and county governments is to be calculated on the basis of the most recent audited accounts of revenue received, as approved by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly can only grant such approval on the basis of reports laid before it by PAC. An objective assessment of the performance PAC must, therefore, be premised on a clear understanding of the core mandate of the Committee.

The present PAC, under the able stewardship of Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, was constituted in December 2017 and got down to real work in early 2018.

Right from the outset, and in exercising its mandate, this PAC has remained conscious of the onerous responsibility that has been bestowed upon it by the Constitution and House Standing Orders and has endeavoured, at all times, to discharge this responsibility with utmost diligence and objectivity.

It is worth noting that, through the sheer dedication of its membership, the PAC has been able to clear the heavy backlog of unexamined audited accounts that it inherited from the 11th Parliament, in record time.

It has submitted to the House reports on financial years 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, all of which have been adopted. Presently, the committee is in the advanced stages of the examination of the audited financial statements for 2017/2018 financial year, the last to be submitted to the National Assembly by the Auditor-General.

In essence, the committee has achieved the target it had set for itself from the beginning of ensuring an up-to-date scrutiny of and reporting on the audited accounts. This is, indeed, historic. In addition, the PAC undertook a special inquiry into the Auditor-General’s report on the financial statement of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the period covering the 2017 General Elections. It, subsequently, compiled a detailed report and submitted it to the House which, eventually, adopted it with amendments.

Clearly, the contribution of this PAC in checking corruption in the public sector, in enhancing accountability and in ensuring taxpayers get value for the billions of funds appropriated annually by the National Assembly cannot, therefore, be gainsaid.