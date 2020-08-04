Columnists Paid content tests media independence

The realisation of the huge ways our media is now changing hit me with a thud last Friday, as I watched two journalists I had trained years ago lead the way in what is euphemistically called ‘sponsored content’. They both knew that barely a single viewer understood that their ‘lookalike’ news programme had been paid to take a political party’s campaigning position and present it as normal, expert news journalism.

It wasn’t corruption. The media house took the money on invoices to run Kenyan news for far-away, European lobbyists in what has actually been this last decade’s top way of making money in the media. For, nowadays, the media is suffering a real money-making challenge, which predates coronavirus.

Long ago, media houses used to make enough from their newspaper cover price to pay the costs of distributing their paper throughout the country. Their really big cost, however, was for journalists and they paid for them with advertising revenue.

But now print circulation has fallen as readers have moved online, and instead of moving the old advertisers over to their new, large online channels — something the media successfully did with the advent of both radio and television — those advertisers moved instead to Google, as a middle man. The global monopoly has undercut the advertising rates, and now buys online media space at far below the cost of content creation, leaving media houses producing content for platforms they can barely monetise with ads.

Then, something else, happened too: people began to put ‘ad blockers’ into their browsers so they saw the content, but not the ads, so the content creators were getting fewer paid ad views still per content item.

At base, the dilemma has been that people now expect free news content, but news content costs (quite a lot) of money to produce (well). So, open the stage to sponsored content.

If a corporate or any other outsider can pay for a piece of news space and have it look exactly like a news story, the ad blockers don’t stop it. Moreover, it can’t be booked through Google — in fact the world has spawned thousands of small timers trying to place sponsored content onto online news portals, but it isn’t a market any single monopolist has yet found a way to commoditise.

So, as media houses have lost cover prices, and advertising revenues have fallen, globally, media has started to run paid content as if it were news.

For readers, the media term used here in Kenya for this paid news content is ‘partnered with’. Some of these news production partnerships don’t interfere with editorial independence. An excellent example is Business Daily’s own partnerships during its lifetime with Strathmore Business School, where it has created thought leadership supplements with the school.

Such partnerships do not deceive. The articles from the school say they are the professors’ works, and the partner exercised no control over the other articles or editorial balance.

But what about if you are a Scientologist, who believes we should use no medicines or health facilities, and you pay for ‘news’ about how much harm medical drugs do the world? Because you have paid, no journalist is allowed to mention that the cost of stopping all the drugs will be halving everyone’s life expectancy, a massive surge in deaths, and a colossal drop in the world population. Instead, the public gets pumped news about how bad mainstream medicines are, and maybe, in the end, decides to support banning them.

Where then is the purpose and role of journalism and our trust in the media?

The key, I guess, is the editorial policy of our houses in the sponsored content they will take. As Google’s motto since 2015: Do the right thing.