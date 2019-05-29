Columnists Procurement laws delay is stalling the war on corruption

Revised law provides for greater professional responsibility and accountability. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is widely acknowledged that Kenya has made steady advances in the administration of public procurement and supply chain processes over the last 15 years.

Article 227 of the Constitution envisages that the procurement process needs to be guided by a clear legal framework which ensures that the public gets value for money achieved through fair, competitive, transparent and predictable procedures which promote and guarantee open competition and robust contract administration for money spent on purchases. The National Assembly enacted our first procurement law in 2005 which was revised in 2015.

The 2015 revision took into consideration the learning of 10 years of implementation of the first procurement law and was crafted to seal weaknesses observed as well as build on new approaches to supply chain management processes.

Under the 2015 law, it takes a much shorter time to undertake procurement from start to finish. The revised law provides for greater professional responsibility and accountability for the head of supply chain to ensure procurement outcomes are sound and follow due process.

In the past, it was easy to blame the evaluation or other committees when things went wrong. However, the new law entrusts the head of supply chain to advise the chief executive during the execution of the procurement process and ultimately holds the CEO accountable.

Contrast this with the 2018 vetting exercise that was prompted by an executive order. Then, it was the heads of procurement and finance managers who faced investigators. The unintended message that emerged was that it was these managers who were culpable when underhand activities were uncovered and not those who the law stipulated should be held responsible.

Nevertheless, it was important for KISM to encourage our practitioners to give the vetting process full support since we were conscious that an overwhelming number of these public officers were doing an excellent job. Our decision was vindicated as in the end, over 95 per cent of the vetted officers were cleared.

It must be remembered that KISM offered qualified support for the vetting exercise on the expectation that the executive would follow through with its undertaking to vet all government officers involved in the entire procurement process―right from budget holders, user departments, account departments and CEOs.

It was our conviction that their vetting would generate a more meaningful outcome to the exercise while at the same time dispelling the perception that Supply Chain and Finance Managers were being unfairly targeted.

Presently, we have an untenable situation where the Procurement Law enacted in 2015 is still being implemented using the Procurement Regulations of the Procurement Law enacted in 2005. This could be the reason many high value contracts are facing hurdles.

There could be more penalties in the offing if we continue to use a procurement law for which regulations have not yet been made available. These regulations were completed in 2017 in readiness for gazettement, and their implementation could prove vital in limiting abuse of public sector procurement and contracting processes.