Columnists Protect consumers against abuse by CRBs

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

As the war against the Coronavirus pandemic continues, we are beginning to see collateral damage. Early this week, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge unceremoniously kicked out what he described as unregulated mobile lenders from accessing credit information sharing with credit reference bureaus.

The upshot of this decision is that mobile lenders that are not part of commercial banks are now prohibited from sending the names of defaulters to credit reference bureaus (CRBs) for listing. Dr Njoroge has dealt a major body blow to the unregulated lenders. All over sudden, the business model has been rendered unworkable.

Business for the likes of Tala, Branch, Mycredit, Zenka, and L-pesa has been made more risky because access to credit information and the fact that these entities were allowed to list defaulters with CRBs was the main reason why these pay-day lenders- as they are called in the United States- have been mushrooming in this country.

With the decision by Dr Njoroge, regulated mobile lenders such Mshwari, KCB-M-Pesa, and CO-OPCASH have a competitive advantage over the unregulated operators. It’s the time to grab market share.

In litigious Kenya, it should not surprise if these unregulated lenders decide to head to court to allege discrimination and falsely accuse the CBK of over- reaching their powers. The standard refrain from the unregulated players runs as follows: We lend our own capital, we do not collect public deposits, the governor has no powers over us.

advertisement

Yet the fact of the matter is as primary regulator of CRBs, the governor is within his powers to kick out the unregulated chaps from dealing with CRBs.

And although the main job of a governor is to oversee conduct of monetary policy, they have sweeping powers and discretion in the role of maintaining and keeping a safe and sound practises in the financial sector. In taking action against these unregulated lenders, the governor’s motive is protection of interests of small borrowers. Dr Njoroge must stand firm.

These unregulated mobile lenders have had a field day, committing the biblical sin of usury-and minting billions by charging borrowers higher interest rates. These unregulated mobile lenders are responsible for clogging databases of CRBs with listings of ridiculously small amounts.

Today, millions of small traders and informal sector workers have been cut out of credit because they have been reported and listed for defaulting on loans as small as Sh 1000.

They don’t have customer service departments dedicated to prompt answering of customer complaints. And, they have been accused of irregularly accessing subscriber information including mobile phone contact lists and sharing them with third parties.

They have saddled citizens with small loans which, on the face of it, appear cheap but which, in reality, are very expensive, especially when calculated on a per annum basis

Under the new regulations introduced by the CBK, listing of defaulters with loans of Sh1,000 and below is now prohibited.

The Coronavirus pandemic has also given the governor an opportunity to bring CRBs back to doing what they were supposed to do when they were created- -namely to facilitate credit sharing information between deposit-taking institutions. Our CRBs have experienced mission creep by allowing credit information to be consumed for activities other than credit decisions. Today, the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission is a consumer of credit reports from CRBs. In Kenya, you can’t run for a political seat if you are not cleared by a CRB.

Human resource managers of companies also demand that you table a clearance certificate from a CRB before you are hired.

It is inspiring indeed that Dr Njoroge has now scrapped this requirement for young graduates leaving university and other training institutions.

Why should you demand a clearance certificate from an unemployed youth looking for a job? But what I find most amusing is the case of the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb). It is allowed to list defaulters with CRBs, including those who left university as far back as 1984.

Why would you allow an institution to harass individuals for defaulting on loans that were contracted 20 years before the CRB law came into being? It is a clear case of retroactive application of the law.