Columnists Review of tax incentives key in addressing revenue gaps

Revenue collected through tax payment is the engine power behind every sovereign State in the world. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Revenue collected through tax payment is the engine power behind every sovereign State in the world.

That notwithstanding, tax collection, since time immemorial, has never been the easiest of tasks. It is an affair that calls for striking a delicate balance between ensuring taxpayers pay their fair share accordingly, and making the environment within which tax revenues are generated, as conducive as possible.

With this in view, it has been incumbent on tax administrations to explore possible ways to make tax payment a more appealing experience and at the same time recruit additional taxpayers. One way through which this has worked well is provision of tax incentives and exemptions. Kenya, for instance, has a tax incentive and exemptions framework whose objective is not only to promote the local taxpayers but also woo investors to invest in the country.

Such an incentive is the capital investment deduction where an investor who incurs capital expenditure on building and/or machinery used for manufacture is entitled to an investment deduction equal to 100 percent of the cost.

Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions granted to local manufacturers on specified products and donor-funded projects also constitute part of an array of tax incentives provided by the government.

advertisement

Despite the vibrant economic activities on the ground spurred by these incentives and exemptions, which correspond to the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP), the same does not reflect in the revenues collected.

The place that tax revenues could have taken ends up being taken by the exemptions or incentives. Within the economic and tax realms, such incentives are known as tax expenditures.

There are five classes of tax expenditures. The first class is known as tax exemptions. As the word suggests, this means that where a tax exemption has been granted, there is no tax due for the taxman’s collection.

Another class of tax expenditure is allowances, which involves allowing certain deductions on the base revenue before allowing the standard tax rate to apply. A classic example is industrial building deductions and mining deductions.

The third class is credits, which entails deductions from tax liabilities such as income tax relief granted to individual taxpayers every year.

Fourthly, there is rate relief, which translates to reduced tax rate. In light of the prevailing global pandemic of Covid-19, the government has granted a number of tax reliefs to cushion citizens during these hard times. For instance, a 100 percent tax relief has been granted to employees who take home less than Sh24,000 per month.

The VAT rate has also been reduced from 16 percent to 14 per cent further exemplifying instances of tax relief.