Columnists Rising returns mean African Eurobond issues here to stay

Rising returns mean African Eurobond issues here to stay.

For a minute, the African Eurobond (bonds issued in currencies other than those of the originating country) market looked choppy and uncertain. It was a clear sign that the continental issues are not completely divorced from global financial market developments.

Just a snapshot—yields on the seven-and 12-year Kenya's 2031 Eurobonds jumped to nearly 11 per cent from sub-seven per cent within days. Nigeria's 2031 Eurobond nearly doubled to 12.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent in February while Ghana's 2029 issue saw its yield rise from 6.8 per cent to 10.9 per cent.

Yield on Angola's 2029 Eurobond increased from seven per cent to 14.2 per cent (with a peak at 16 per cent) within the same time period. It was an obvious lesson—when it is risk-off globally, sell offs are inevitable. As a result, there have been some gloomy takes on the near-term future of the market. Will the market "die" as investors de-risk portfolios from assets deemed to be of higher risk? Here are my counter-arguments.

First, historically, the African Eurobond market has experienced steady growth underpinned by both real demand and supply – two factors unlikely to fade owing to a passing pandemic. Since 1995, when South Africa first issued its Eurobond, several sub-Saharan African economies (Nigeria, Seychelles, Senegal, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Kenya, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Zambia and Ghana) have issued theirs, with values generally ranging from Sh50 billion to Sh100 billion.

Throughout this time, the asset class has evolved – maturities have grown longer, frequencies and ticket sizes have increased and issuances now come in a variety of both USD ad EUR currencies. It's now a market totalling Sh11.5 trillion and boasting some of the highest yields compared to most Frontier and Emerging markets.

Second, as global economies face lower (or negative) growth possibly in the next 12-16 month, lower-for-longer global interest rates should keep the market buzzing (save for markets experiencing high debt-to-GDP ratios, low revenue-to-GDP ratios and other debt sustainability issues).

As a result, African economies have the chance to still manage refinancing risk (albeit at a slightly higher rate owing to slower growth brought on by the pandemic). There is currently a large spike at Sh1.2 trillion in African Eurobonds maturing in 2024.

Last, recent step by the US Fed Reserve to open up swap lines for dollars is a great move to eventually stabilise many frontier and emerging market currencies. In the past few weeks, dollars have been in demand – and tight supply – as the Covid-19 pandemic has spread throughout the globe.

Specifically, governments have scrambled to secure dollars to help them service their dollar-denominated debts many have accumulated. This should ultimately keep repayment costs low.

In summary, although investors are now choosing to hold US treasuries at completely depressed levels or German Bunds at negative interest rates than hold high-yielding African Eurobonds, that may not last long.

With yields as high as 12 per cent, investors are expected to troop back later in the year to be ready for significant upside when prices rally.

Just last year, bonds from six African countries were among the 10 best performers, according to the Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Sovereign Index of 74 nations.

Already, yields on the Kenyan 10-and-30-year Eurobonds declined by 700 and 500-basis points respectively, to close last week at 8.6 percent and 9.2 percent.