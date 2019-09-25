Columnists Tax proposals in Finance Bill need further refining

Reduce the multiple taxes and levies. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Each year, the Treasury presents its revenue sources and expenditure proposals through the budget statement to inform the development of the Finance Bill.

In a few days the National Assembly will debate the Finance Bill 2019 before it is handed over to the President for his assent.

This debate is the make-or-break point for the revenue measures proposed to spur market growth and ensure a robust circulation of money.

Hence this is a critical point at which we should analyse and interrogate whether the proposals will deliver economic prosperity despite the good intentions behind their formulation.

Taxation is a crucial element in the cost of doing business and the overall competitiveness of industry.

advertisement

This is why the 2019/2020 budget statement read earlier in the year was received with optimism because majority of the proposals seemed to have a leaning towards boosting the manufacturing sector.

That said, it is important to ensure that the measures proposed can realistically bring about the desired outcome, which is to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP by seven percent by the year 2022. Unfortunately, some cracks are emerging in the proposed taxes, raising questions on how thoroughly we have examined the practicality and impact of these measures.

For Instance, the Finance Bill proposes the exemption of VAT on agricultural pest control products. Although this proposal seeks to reduce manufacturing costs, the current VAT exemption framework does not allow manufacturers to claim their input VAT. Hence they will have to bear these costs leading to the increased cost of production, which they will ultimately pass to end users.

Agriculture is a priority in the Big 4 Agenda under the Food Security pillar.

It ties in with the manufacturing in terms of its support to value addition within the food processing value chain.

Agriculture sector accounts for 75percent of the country’s workforce and about 25percent of the annual GDP.

Another example is the introduction of increased excise tax of nearly 10 percent on tobacco products and Sh20 per kilo excise tax on sugar confectionery and chocolate. This increased tax means an increase in pricing, which will hit many consumers’ pockets. It opens room for illicit traders and counterfeiters.

Not only does illicit trade destabilise economies and stunt innovation, but it also threatens the health of citizens and increases the cost of public health.

We also need to be careful about resulting to increasing taxation as a knee-jerk reaction to shrinking revenue streams as a country.

To get it right, the following should be done.

Reduce the multiple taxes and levies. Others are reviewing our tax structures, making them more flexible to accommodate the informal sector thereby increasing the tax base, and productivity of informal businesses.