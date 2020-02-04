Columnists Tech partnership can grow the Kenyan ecosystem

Creating a successful start-up is a task that can challenge even the brightest of minds. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has in recent years emerged as a leading technology hub on the African continent. Innovations such as M-Pesa put Kenya’s foot in the door, but the technological developments since have given it a voice and a seat at the table. Different start-ups have come up across the continent, and the fastest growing have chosen to use Kenya as a conduit to success.

There are several things that make Kenya such an attractive prospect to tech-based businesses region-wide, and even internationally. The country’s population is largely young, and very tech-savvy. They are therefore quick to adopt technology and integrate it into their everyday lives.

That high level of technology penetration and adoption is what positions the country as a key partner in the growth of tech-based businesses. There are, however, ways in which we can continue to grow the ecosystem locally.

Collaborations and partnerships between the different technological developments already existing in the country are one such way to achieve this growth. Transportation is one sector that has become synonymous with technological disruptor apps.

Nearly all these apps have integrated payment platforms, such as M-Pesa, to ease their customer’s experience. This is one of the simplest and most wide-spread integrations, but is also has great impact on the ecosystem.

Any new tech-based business entering the country would now find it hard to operate without integrating these payment systems onto their platforms.

There are also lesser known partnerships that are helping different businesses grow their footprint. BRCK, Kenya’s largest public Wi-Fi, is responsible for Moja Free Wi-Fi which users can access in most public transport vehicles. They have an existing partnership with SWVL in Kenya to provide a portable Wi-Fi solution that can be accessed in all shuttles and buses operating on the SWVL platform.

Such a partnership not only grows the footprint of the Wi-Fi provider by making it accessible to a larger customer base, it also makes the use of the shuttles they have partnered with more attractive to the consumer. In a time where people are constantly on the move and need to make the most of their time, the opportunity to still be productive whilst on your commute is becoming all the more important.

There are also different incubators for tech businesses in Kenya that continue to grow the ecosystem. One such incubator is Nailab. This is a platform where they provide start-up entrepreneurs with access to knowledge, technology and funding opportunities with emerging markets such as Kenya being the focus.

Another incubator is iHub, who afford tech-focused entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their companies around the different prospects available across Africa.

These incubators also act as spaces where different organisations can spot opportunities to partner and secure their place within the ecosystem.

Creating a successful start-up is a task that can challenge even the brightest of minds. But if these minds come together to consolidate their ideas then they can help each other navigate the struggle of having to ensure the start-up finds its footing.

If they find a way to integrate into each other’s models they will unlock various avenues for growth.

The ecosystem is therefore ripe for growth since it is driven by a country of tech-savvy individuals. Technology has taken over everyday activities such as grocery shopping, travel, transportation, and even food delivery. Even though technology has integrated so deeply already, there is still more room for it to occupy in the daily lives of the users. That room can be unlocked and filled by the different players coming together to develop new solutions that stand the test of time. At the end of the day, a bigger tech ecosystem means more opportunity and greater advancements which positively serve the beneficiaries.