Columnists The new look notes: A failure of imagination?

New currency in dominations of Ksh 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1000. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

It is said that if you want change you must invite chaos and the Central Bank of Kenya nailed it when unveiling the new notes. My first glimpse of the new currency was via a WhatsApp video on Madaraka day. At first I thought it was another parody. (If you can remember, sometime last year, Dicky Jr, a Kenyan creative showcased his concept for the new currency online on his Behance portfolio). To my surprise, this video was actually the real deal. No way! Really? Is this it? It was such an anticlimax for me, it felt... incomplete.

A random conversation with a butcher last weekend got me thinking about the role design has played. He said it was “ugly” and it did not look like money. But how should money look like? At first when they were launched, I thought my resistance stemmed from a design bias, but here was a businessman who refused to be convinced into the emotion of acceptance. The currency still has value but he did not appreciate the visuals. I could argue so many different ways about this but now that the notes are in circulation, my greatest disappointment, is the typeface used.

Typography is the art and technique of arranging typefaces (fonts). The font they finally adopted in this case is looks, feels and behaves like Myriad pro (I am totally convinced). The font has been around for a while and gives it a dated look, the antithesis of the freshness of the design. The elegance of the previous font has been diluted and it now feels too basic and casual. The overall design is reminiscent of the Euro currency and a failure of imagination in my view. Now, before I am dismissed as an agitator, I would like to build my case.

So, what is in a font anyway? It may appear very low in the totem pole in light of the Central Bank’s agenda to stem the cash flows from money laundering, financing of terrorism and proceeds from crime. Typography is a language of design that helps us perceive the intended message. It speaks to the placement (orientation), weight and size. Fonts share visual characteristics from the real world. At times the adjectives used to describe them could pass for human traits. Perception goes hand in hand with association. The brain will perceive a heavy font as bold and associate it with strength or a thin slanted font and associate it with movement/fluidity.

We design for functionality, the logical and rational aspects but we cannot separate the emotion from it. The emotions affect how we think. How a product/ service makes you feel can determine whether the design succeeds or not. The font on the new currency feels “weak” and the absence of colour that would denote weight or presence has been compensated by the size which is a plus for visibility. The size is smaller than the previous one and it fits better in most wallets, perhaps that should be acknowledged.

