Columnists Tough act to follow for local media

One of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 shock is the media industry. Locally, media houses have been downsizing and employees taking pay cuts in order to remain afloat. Some have argued that the government should step in and bail out media houses. Others have called it the apocalypse of journalism, arguing that social media and citizen journalism are responsible for the death of mainstream media.

To start with, journalism is neither dead nor dying anytime soon. What has changed is the business model of news delivery. Traditional media was centred on few media houses and elite individuals delivering time-sensitive news, and revenues shared among them. Time-sensitive news is what has been disrupted. Social media and citizen journalism have liberalised the monopoly that had surrounded time-sensitive news reporting. And the modern-day business model is packaging news as a unique content that crowds in revenue.

The new CEO of New York Times in an interview published last week on Nieman Journalism Lab website confirmed this with numbers. The paper has six million subscribers, five million of them on the digital. Eighty percent of the five million are out for news content. So, media organisations as news outlets or agencies are still in business. The reason many are struggling is that they have been caught in a "Kodak moment" — failure to transform into a modern-day business — and Covid-19 is threatening to be their Waterloo.

Let me shift focus to newspaper and leave out broadcast media from here. There are four revenue streams; print sales/subscription, print adverts, digital subscription and digital adverts. Covid-19 has severely diminished print sales and adverts, but the digital operations have remained resilient.

Newspapers are in a rush to diversify their revenue and are introducing digital paywalls in order to rake in revenues from reader subscription. The New York Times is the big success story in this diversification of revenue. It reviewed its revenue model that depended 70 percent on adverts, mainly print, and 30 percent reader subscription to 60 percent reader subscription and 40 percent adverts within a short period of less than seven years.

Locally, media houses have also been trying to target digital reader subscription. The success story of NYT is a beautiful one, but it is also one-in-a-hundred. Many publications around the globe have attempted to replicate it and failed. It remains my advice that local media introducing paywalls are also making a strategic mistake.

First, the digital business model runs on driving traffic to the publication and paywalls become counterproductive. Publications that have been successful with metered paywalls are global household names such as the NYT, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Financial Times with rich audiences that they have converted into loyal subscribers. Aside from that, these publications also recruit global shapers and intellectuals who are able to attract much readership. Examples are Paul Krugman of NYT and Ta-Nehisi Coates of the Atlantic.

So local publications trying to replicate this success locally is like squeezing water out of a rock. Only NMG can make this brave attempt because of its wide footprint but it must establish itself as a reliable continental media platform for quality journalism.