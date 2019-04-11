Columnists UK committed to Kenya trade partnership

British Prime Minister Theresa May. FILE PHOTO | NMG

An article published in the April 11 edition of the Business Daily titled ‘Kenya economy to lose Sh2 billion in no-deal Brexit’ was misleading and has caused unnecessary concern among businesses and their employees.

The British government has made clear our commitment to a smooth transition post Brexit, to ensure continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya.

The Prime Minister made this commitment during her visit last year. Deal or no-deal, we will ensure Kenya retains its duty-free, quota-free access to the UK market.

The article, which draws on a UN trade agency report, states that ‘‘the research found that countries such as Kenya, which currently enjoy preferential market access to the UK under terms negotiated with the EU, would face immense losses in the case of a no-deal exit’’.

Such analysis wrongly assumes that the UK will not have its own preference schemes in place once we leave the European Union. This is not the case. The UK government has made clear its commitment to maintaining Kenya’s quota-free duty-free access to the UK market, and will take measures to protect Kenyan exports.

The article also suggests that the UK’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff regime will raise taxes on Kenyan goods by five percent whilst lowering tariffs on competitors’ products.

This again is based on a false assumption that there will be no preference measures in place in event of a no-deal departure. The British government is clear that we will not increase tariffs beyond what the EU already has in place.

In the event of a no deal Brexit, the UK will either maintain the same EU tariff on any given product line, or remove it all together. As noted, Kenyan exports, deal or no deal, will retain duty-free, quota-free access to the UK.

Noting the potential for preference erosion by removing tariffs, we have taken specific steps to protect the interests of developing countries who enjoy tariff free access. So we are retaining tariffs on more than 130 products that are important to their exporters.

Specifically of interest to Kenya, we will maintain the EU tariff on French beans and textile products, so such imports from countries which do not have the same preferential access as Kenya, will be subject to a tariff. We are also ensuring that our standards requirements remain the same as we leave the European Union, to avoid any disruption to trade. The Withdrawal Act (approved in 2018) converts EU law into UK law as it applies in the UK at the moment of exit.

So this means that existing EU biosecurity and public health controls that apply to imports of animals, plants, and their products from third countries will continue to apply via UK law the day after exit. The UK is committed to continuing to build on our strong trading relationship with Kenya, as we leave the European Union. We are working with Kenya to create jobs, support Kenya’s development and deliver mutual inclusive growth.