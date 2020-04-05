Columnists Why change in the budget calendar is most welcome

Benjamin Franklin, is credited with the quip that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Dark as it may sound, one day, death shall come calling.

We might take our civil liberties for granted but through tax, we finance our civilised society. This is one of the reasons why our Constitution decrees that the tax burden shall be shared equitably by all citizens.

Despite this constitutional edict, and ignoring for a minute the fact that not all eligible Kenyans are paying taxes, even those who pay are not certain of their tax obligations.

Tax is guided by canons of taxation. These basic canons or principles suggest that tax ought to be, among other things, simple, equitable, productive and certain.

The principle of certainty means that taxpayers ought to know what income or transaction is taxable, the applicable tax rate, the due date for the payment of such tax and the resultant penalties in the event that the tax is not paid by the due date.

Studies, including some by the World Bank, indicate that most investment decisions are based on tax certainty and not tax incentives. This perhaps explains the proposal that Kenya will be auditing tax exemptions granted over the last five years, to amongst other things, assess the efficacy of such exemptions and rationalise them in order to shore up sagging tax revenues.

The Public Finance Management Act, 2012 introduced the concept of publication of budget estimates. Flowing from this, the Treasury publishes the revenue and expenditure estimates. This is how the public gets to know the budget to be unveiled during the budget speech.

It is from these estimates that we also know what the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is expected to collect as taxes.

The year 2020/21 budget will mark a significant departure from the past when the government presented budget proposals through the Finance Bill in June. With the amendment of the Public Finance Management Act in 2019, the government will now be presenting its budget proposals and the Finance Bill by April 30 of every year.

Parliament will then debate the proposals with a view to approving the proposals with or without changes by June 30.

This change is momentous for at least six reasons. First, businesses will have a good idea about the proposed changes that are expected to come into effect on July 1, 2020. With such advance notice and information, businesses are able to plan ahead and arrange their affairs to achieve tax optimality.

Secondly, this change in the budgeting calendar addresses the thorny issue of effective dates of tax changes.

With changes having been approved by Parliament and taking effect July 1, the Provisional Collection of Taxes and Duties Act now becomes a redundant law.

Previously, the Provisional Collection of Taxes and Duties Act enabled the government to collect taxes using the Finance Bill before Parliament enacted the Bill into law, which collection was ruled not procedural.

Thirdly, the KRA has a solid 12 months to implement the changes in law and collect taxes. This timing is critical given the very ambitious revenue targets that the government has in the past set for the KRA. The Finance Bill, 2011 perhaps holds the dubious record for having been passed into the Finance Act, in May 2012, one month just before the Finance Bill, 2012 was published! This will be a thing of the past.

Fourth, and with the certainty now all but guaranteed, it is likely that most taxpayers will plan their affairs in order to settle their tax obligations. There will possibly be less disputes about tax obligations particularly because taxpayers will have had an opportunity to consult on the impact of the proposed changes and have structured their business operations in order to comply.

This hopefully means that the KRA will shift focus from perennially auditing compliant taxpayers and focus on growing the number of taxpayers in the country in order to increase tax collections.

I still find it curious that the number of registered voters in Kenya is almost four times that of taxpayers (including companies which do not vote) who file tax returns!

Fifth, by publicising the budget proposals, the government is able to get feedback and perspectives to consider before passing the tax proposals. This means that we are likely to see tax proposals that have been crafted after extensive debate and consultation.

As a result, the changes are likely to be lonlasting, obviating the need for constant reviews and rework that leads to multiple changes and uncertainty.

Lastly, by joining countries such as the UK, South Africa and Uganda, Kenya will now have the opportunity to pick international best practice and include such practice in the Finance Bill to grant sufficient time for debate.

So for the year 2020/21 budget proposals, look out for the Finance Bill, 2020 earlier than usual. It is a welcome change.