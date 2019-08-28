Columnists Why free market sugar sector has great potential

Sugarcane delivery at a local miller. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The sugar sector employs over 250,000 Kenyans and supports six million livelihoods. Yet it has become one of the country’s loss-making ventures. Not because the industry is not viable and that farmers do not have the experience and skills, but because government policies are overriding a free and fair market system, breaching the Competition Act, 2010.

The Act advocates market forces, promoting effective competition and preventing unfair and misleading market conduct, and specifically prohibiting dominant undertakings and restrictive trade.

Yet the proposed Sugar Regulations, 2019, have no element that upholds these requirements, instead creating a buyers’ market – known as a monopsony - that will lead to the final death of Kenya’s sugar sector.

At the heart of ‘fixing’ the sugar industry is zoning, renamed cane catchment areas. This forces sugar farmers to register and then assigned one mill to sell to. The results will be irreparably damaging to Kenya.

By giving all the sugarcane buying power in a region to a single miller, the government is indirectly granting them absolute control over prices and farmers’ income too. Indeed, millers can treat their supplying farmers however they like, pay slowly, pay late, shift prices, demand off-sets, they can do anything, because there will be nowhere else any farmer can go that won’t be illegal. All competition has been ended.

advertisement

It’s a policy-based redistribution of power that raises questions about why the Kenyan government passed the Competition Act in the first place. If the ideal way to rescue an ailing uncompetitive industry was to override all market forces, why was a competition policy commitment put onto the nation’s statute?

In the current climate of asserted determination to end corruption, its new regulations, furthermore, appear filled with opportunities for rent seeking, across requirements for letters of comfort as confirmation of commitment by investors to install a factory, special approvals, permission-based registrations and extra licences.

All of these are put in without justification, but all of them grant government employees power over industry players. Numerous extra barriers to market entry have been added too. No Kenyan can produce sugar seeds, grown sugar, process sugar, transport it, distribute or wholesale it with any normal business licence, but must now go through complex bureaucratic registration processes that include exorbitant licensing fees.

In the end, for sugarcane farmers and their dependents, the sum is set to be grave for it will be very expensive or near impossible to transition into alternative crops. This will open up a bigger trade deficit as Kenya imports even more sugar. Additionally, centralising sugar processing operations to millers will lead to further operational inefficiencies such as arbitrary deductions during ploughing, delayed services such as seed cane provision to farmers, harvesting and cane transportation.

If the country were to allow the forces of demand and supply to prevail – as the Competition Act specifies – with minimal government control, we would achieve far better results.