Columnists Why gold will keep its lustre amid volatility around Covid-19

Gold might find tonnes of buying enthusiasm especially as more central banks move interest rates closer to 0 percent. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The real gold does not come cheap. The real gold could not be harder to find. The real gold has to be dug up. Yet the real gold is within. Gold is up 13.07 percent year to date.

In our article of February 14, we wrote, in verbatim “here at Mansa-X we are long gold, in tandem with equities just to hedge the portfolio. We think we will likely see a pullback again. But gold’s price is going to keep knocking on the door. And one of these days, it is going to kick the $1,600 door wide open.” And yes we did sail that ship.

The pendulum swung. Gold came very close to hitting $1,750 in yesterday's session, a level not seen since late 2012. Gold is softer this morning, currently trading at $1,715.

Gold ETFs saw the highest quarterly asset gains ever in Q1 2020. Driven by market volatility around Covid-19, gold-backed ETFs added US$23 billion of inflows across all regions, the highest quarterly assets gain ever. How to trade this is by tactical allocation to gold in the portfolio as it may go up if uncertainty regarding the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy continues.

Gold might find tonnes of buying enthusiasm especially as more central banks move interest rates closer to 0 percent. Recent volatility in the gold price has been driven by massive liquidations across all assets, and likely magnified by leveraged positions and rule-based trading, but is it still an effective portfolio hedge. Turkey, Russia, Kazakhstan and Qatar all made significant increases to their central bank gold holdings in February, adding 24.8t, 10.9t, 1.8t, and 1.6t respectively.

advertisement

The avengers of the central banks met and fired big bazookas at the markets to boost positive sentiment on the coronavirus induced markets fears. The Federal Reserve could pump as much $2.3 trillion dollars into the US economy.

The ECB unveiled a €750 billion stimulus against coronavirus. New York, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Beijing all have a faint scent of petrichor as the respective Central Banks have rained vast amounts of liquidity into the financial markets over the last month.

Unemployment is spiraling toward 20 percent in some economies. Retail sales just dropped the most on record. Global economists predict the worst recession in eight decades. And stock investors have made peace with it all, muting the “charade”. Who will have the last laugh? The initial Cinderella run seems to be fizzling out. Cash out and run.

The five biggest US banks set aside roughly $25 billion to cover future losses from defaulted loans. The Chinese economy contracted for the first time in around three decades during the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis brought the country to a standstill.

The four ticking dynamites analyses the effect of 17 million jobless claims and their effect on four key sectors of the economy over the coming weeks; Personal Debt, Federal Debt, Housing and Auto (sub-prime).

Meanwhile, coronavirus worldwide cases have surpassed 2,000,000. And in Nairobi, everyone has now become a virus expert.

Who is traveling to London or Europe? Germany extended virtually all lockdown measures until at least May 3 to further delay the restart of Europe's largest economy. And the euro just nosedived.

Traffic at Heathrow Airport is down 52.4 percent in March, and it is estimated to be further down 90 percent in April, how will airlines cope with this critical loss of revenue? The British Pound does not like the sounds of that, so it dropped 0.81 percent against the dollar. Year-to-date, GBP is down 5.57 percent against the US dollar.

WTI crude oil fell to below $20 per barrel, to the lowest level in 18 years. What will fill the demand gap in oil? Indeed, we are further and further moving away from a world of hyper connectedness to a world of quarantine.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated that demand in 2020 may fall by 9.3M barrels per day. Storage tanks are filling rapidly as supply exceeds demand.

Despite the Russia-Saudi-Trump chorale, the deal tyre has fully been deflated and there is no hope of the cut in oil production matching the demand destruction. US crude oil futures settle at $19.87 per barrel, down 1.19 percent. This is seemingly becoming a sell the fact event.

The Canadian Dollar, also known as the Loonie, a commodity linked (oil) currency had its fair share of loose hands in a volatile afternoon trading session prior to their central bank’s interest rate decision, which was left unchanged at 0.25 percent. Our short bias on oil has not changed.

When hyperinflation destroys the value of money such as is the case in Caracas and Harare, then the streets literally get littered with cash, paper money becomes worthless, but never with gold. Gold, unlike all other commodities, is a currency.

And the major thrust in its demand is often not for jewelry. We at Mansa-X are of the view that gold is headed to $2,000, it will turn viral and parabolic to the upside and we are in a current short term correction. In less verbose terms, gold is still a buy.

Disasters take place in every asset class. Gold included.