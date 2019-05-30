Columnists LETTERS: Strengthen our constitutional institutions to avert subversion to the rule of law

National Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Article 230 of the Constitution bestows upon the Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) powers to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers and also advise the national and county governments on their remuneration and benefits.

Centralised actions guarantee fairness, prudence in resource utilization, and adherence to the rule of law in the execution of different organisations compensation schemes. Again, the SRC is supposed to put in check ballooning wage bill to a sustainable level, besides attracting and retaining skills, promote productivity, performance, and transparency.

Involving SRC in sanctioning organisations compensation schemes is not optional nor a purview of a certain cadre of public officials. That is why the recent action by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) acted ultra-vires in granting legislators hefty housing allowance without requisite approvals by the SRC. Even though parliamentarians happened to be among state officials who were not getting monthly house allowance, that was not enough justification for the PSC malfeasance to protocol and regulations governing employee compensation.

On an earlier verdict to a constitutional petition 328 of 2016, the court ruled that it was unjustifiably selective and contrary to Article 27 of the Constitution to deny State officers housing benefits.

The PSC heavily relied on the ruling in justifying their actions. Although the court explicitly pronounced itself on the matter, the court verdict was not an avenue for others who felt aggrieved in one way or another to subvert set procedures and regulations.

On that account, a housing scheme for deputy governors had to be reverted to SRC for direction. By executing an unsanctioned housing scheme for legislators, the PSC violated the constitution. Differently put, PSC usurped and looped powers and mandates of an independent constitutional body.

Routine disregard for laws and procedures is no longer tolerable. Ordinarily, benefits for government officers is fixed based on once job groups. Far from it, the formula used in arriving at housing benefits for parliamentarians remains a puzzle.

That execution in itself portrayed the institution of parliament in a bad light as an institution with an insatiable appetite for public resources. Making matters worse, the explanation given for the rushed execution was not factual and breached public trust bestowed in the institution of parliament to oversight, legislate, and representation.

No one is above the law and especially those in positions of influence and authority. Consider this, 43 percent of Kenyans live below a dollar a day majority of whom are peasant farmers and juakali actors.

These cadres of our citizenry have been looking onward for appropriate legislation that would cushion them from ballooning cost of living. Unfortunately, legislation perceived to be pro-Wanjiku suffers quorum hitch time without numbers despite transacting within unprecedented speed motions aimed at enhancing legislators’ packages.

No doubt, public officers should be adequately compensated but only within the premise of the rule of law. Official subversion to the rule of law is untenable. Public officers should endeavour to win public trust in the conduct of public affairs besides guaranteeing accountability in the management of public resources. We should all defend and abide by the rules that we imparted to ourselves.